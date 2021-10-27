JONESBORO — Republican Brandt Smith announced on Tuesday his challenge to incumbent U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford for Arkansas’ first congressional district.
Smith made his intentions known during a gathering of his supporters.
Smith said the race is a fundamental choice between an aggressive fighter and proven conservative with a record of fighting against corporate interests and an establishment congressman.
“If elected, I will always put Arkansas First,” Smith said.
Smith noted that with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris in the White House and Schumer and Pelosi running Congress, it will be up to a new generation of conservatives to put America first.
Speaking to his experience serving in Taiwan, Thailand, China/Myanmar (Burma) as a commissioned missionary with the International Mission Board, Southern Baptist Convention and later gathering intelligence in Iraq as part of a Human Terrain Team, Smith became an expert in threat identification.
Brandt currently serves the people of District 58 in Jonesboro in his fourth term in the Arkansas House of Representatives. He legislates through a biblical lens and consistently fights to preserve traditional American values on the House floor.
