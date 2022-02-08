Brandt Smith has announced he will be running for the Republican nomination for Arkansas’ District 1 U.S. Congressional seat.
He has served the people in District 58, Arkansas House of Representatives for four terms. He served on Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative & Military Affairs and Public Transportation committees and serves as an alternate on Legislative Joint Audit.
In his second legislative session, he served on the House Judiciary Committee, the State Agencies & Governmental Affairs Committee, Joint Performance Review, House Corrections & Criminal Law Subcommittee and House State Agencies & Reorganization Subcommittee.
During his third legislative term, Smith continued to serve on The House Judiciary and State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committees in addition to Joint Performance Review and other subcommittees.
Serving for nearly two decades in East Asia with the Southern Baptist International Mission Board, Smith and his wife lived for years in Taiwan, Thailand, China and later in Iraq. Post-missionary service Smith was asked by the U.S. Army to return to Iraq as an embedded Sr. Social Scientist after extensive training at Fts. Leavenworth, Irwin and Benning. Smith served alongside brigades and battalions collecting intelligence in Southern Iraq. He redeployed back to Arkansas after two extended tours of duty. He received multiple recognition from his battalion and brigade commanders for his service to the nation including the bronze star for service.
Smith is married to Gailia Marie Watts Smith, recently celebrating 41 years of marriage. He and Gailia have four married children and 10 grandchildren. He and Gailia are members of a local Southern Baptist Church in Jonesboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.