A corn or soybean field, many times, can be a farmer’s office for hours on end. Working in that office can often include dealing with weather, like rain and heavy winds, as well as hot and cold temperatures.
In spite of that, the Smith family has worked in farming for three generations in Greene County. The family was recently named the 2022 Greene County Farm Family of the Year and the Northeast District Farm Family of the Year.
Terry Smith, who grew up in a farming family, has farmed in the Highway 141 area for more than 30 years. His son, Clay, has farmed the same area since 2016.
The family has about 2,800 acres of land in operation and started with around 600 acres.
The family farms about 1,200 acres of corn, 1,000 acres of soybeans, 500 acres of rice, 600 acres of wheat, 30 acres of Bermuda grass hay and 30 acres of warm and cool season pasture.
Terry grew up on his parents’ farm and graduated college in 1984. After working for Farm Credit Services for six years, he started farming in 1991 with his father-in-law, Dean May. May retired in 2013.
Terry’s wife, Melanie, helps with the farm’s bookkeeping, as well as works as an assistant treasurer for Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Clay Smith worked on the family farm throughout high school and college and helped make his first crop in 2016.
Clay and his wife, Cori, also have about five head of Herford cows and 16 head of Nigerian Dwarf goats. They plan to market the cows as show animals and hope to one day market them as a local brand beef, while they also breed and sell the goats to the public.
Terry and Melanie’s daughter, Natalie, is also active in the farm. Natalie and her husband, Seth Parsley, have started a honeybee business. They produce, process, sell and give the honey to local residents.
Seth is a commissioned senior bank examiner and is on the advisory commission for the Arkansas State Banking Department. Natalie is also a fifth-grade literacy and social studies teacher at Greene County Tech.
Clay said he enjoys watching the crops grow and getting them to harvest, as well as the family working together in the operation.
Farming has seen changes
Terry said agriculture has changed a lot in the nearly 40 years since he graduated from college. An example is the poultry industry.
At one time, poultry was somewhat limited to Northwest Arkansas with no real ties to Northeast Arkansas.
In recent years, the industry has begun to move into Northeast Arkansas with farmers starting to see some of the benefit. Terry Smith said his family now sells most of its corn to PECO Foods in Pocahontas.
The family is also active in the Paragould Farmers’ Market, offering products there, Cori Smith said.
Both Terry and Clay Smith said they enjoy farming and the opportunity it brings.
As for the fun part of farming, Terry said it is good to watch the crops grow and to do something that in the big picture helps provide food for the community and the world.
Clay agreed but noted it is sometimes challenging to deal with issues like irrigation.
“It can be both a blessing and a curse,” he said.
Terry said there have been major advances in technology since he started farming again in 1991 and the main tools were a bag phone and a two-way radio.
Now, farmers use GPS, water research, cover cropping and soil moisture sensors to help with creating a better yield for their product.
Smith Farms recently began using a soil moisture sensor to help with watering crops.
The sensor is similar to a timer system in watering lawns. Terry said the sensor can help determine timely moisture and decide how much water is needed to water the crops.
Clay also uses grid sampling to help with fertilizing crops.
The system allows a farmer to check the composition of soil, then to write a “prescription” for the soil. The “prescription” is then sent to an applicator or spreader to put the fertilizer on the soil.
Clay said while the work does include 21st century technology, it includes something old-fashioned as well.
“It takes a team effort,” he said.
