JONESBORO — Kiwanis Club of Jonesboro members gathered to hear about the new Advanced Placement History course on “African American Studies” being taught by Academies of Jonesboro High School AP history teacher C.C. (Charles Calvin) Smith Jr.
During the presentation Smith spoke about the course and the types of sources it uses, as well as how he came to teach it and a little about the ongoing controversy surrounding the course.
According to Smith, AP African American Studies is a non-traditional history class that was designed to give a different perspective through the use of primary sources such as published novels and artwork.
“This course was in the process for years. It was finally unveiled in the year 2021,” he began, noting how the school was selected.
“Our school entered into a contract with The College Board (which prepares high school students for college through the AP Program) and we decided that we would pilot this course,” Smith stated.
The Academies of Jonesboro High School is one of only two schools in the state, including Little Rock Central High School, participating in the two-year pilot and is one of 60 schools from 31 states nationwide that are piloting the course, he explained.
He also noted that the course will go national during the 2024-25 school year with 800 schools expected to participate.
Smith, who is a 29-year veteran teacher and coach at Jonesboro, said he was an on-level history teacher when he was approached by JHS Principal Matt Still about teaching the course.
After agreeing, Smith would have to adapt and become an AP teacher, which meant learning more himself.
In July of 2022, special training was held at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
However, due to a rise in COVID in Washington, D.C., at the time; Smith was allowed to study online via Zoom and picked up his AP certification.
Being a non-traditional course, the curriculum uses primary sources including documents, pictures, paintings, music and literature in place of a textbook.
“Basically as a history teacher it is not about a textbook, but I am going to do a lot of interdisciplinary teaching as well,” he said.
“They wanted everything to be primary source related,” Smith explained. “The goal is to give a different perspective of African American History from the means of multi-disciplinaries, not from a text book as what many of us learned history from when we were in grade school.”
“But to see it from a different angle,” he continued. “How can the poem teach about African American History? How can this song? How can this overture? That’s what was entailed and it still covered all the history.”
Smith stated that they still talk about all the major time periods of history, such as the civil war and civil rights movement.
He said that when the course began there wasn’t a controversial side to teaching the course, however controversy began after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statement to The College Board regarding the state of Florida being against the curriculum.
“They were afraid some of these sources that were being used in the course were going to start teaching about indoctrination and were going to start teaching about a lot of negative things,” Smith said.
Smith then recalled a previous conversation with Kiwanis Club member John Beineke, a retired dean and professor at Arkansas State University, before the presentation began.
“Dr. Beineke summed it up pretty good when we were sitting at the table earlier talking about entitlement and oppression and pointing fingers and what they thought the curriculum was going to look like,” he explained, noting that once they alerted The College Board, the board sent the 60 participants emails about what they could say in the media, how they could defend the course and so on.
According to an Associated Press article by Anthony Izaguirre in January, Florida education officials did not specify exactly what content the state found objectionable but said, “As presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.”
It also said that “In the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, (the education department) will always be willing to reopen the discussion,” the letter continued.
Smith said the controversy wasn’t something he was concerned about when teaching his students.
“My stance was just tell the truth,” he stated. “I never worried about any of that because I was more concerned about making sure my kids understood history.”
“We still have students that don’t know about the revolutionary war. They don’t know about the civil war and have no concept of what Jim Crow was,” Smith said.
“It wasn’t about trying to empower or entitle or trying to point a finger at anybody,” he continued. “It was about my kids – our kids.”
The AP curriculum was changed in the middle of the spring and winter semesters to remove certain lessons and primary sources, and Smith said they were told they couldn’t teach anything that would be considered a controversial piece, such as Black Lives Matter, intersectionality and how the LGBQT impacted the Civil Rights movement.
Smith said that although he cannot teach on certain topics, a students can still choose to research those subjects, but both student and teacher have to sign papers stating that the teacher did not influence them in anyway.
He noted that they are still revamping the curriculum and the teachers expect to get a new version in July.
“I don’t see it as a controversial course,” he said noting that the course should teach the kids the skills they need to succeed.
