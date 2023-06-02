230602-JS-history-pilot-course-photo-nz

C.C. (Charles Calvin) Smith Jr., AP history teacher at the Academies of Jonesboro High School, talks to Kiwanis Club of Jonesboro members about the pilot Advanced Placement History course on “African American Studies” he has been teaching during a luncheon on Wednesday at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Kiwanis Club of Jonesboro members gathered to hear about the new Advanced Placement History course on “African American Studies” being taught by Academies of Jonesboro High School AP history teacher C.C. (Charles Calvin) Smith Jr.

During the presentation Smith spoke about the course and the types of sources it uses, as well as how he came to teach it and a little about the ongoing controversy surrounding the course.