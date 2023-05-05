Roads

Brad Smithee, district engineer for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, discusses ongoing projects Thursday at an event sponsored by the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce.

 Keith Inman / The Sun

JONESBORO — The Arkansas Department of Transportation has $124,890,522 in road improvement projects underway in the Jonesboro area, and about $300 million in the Northeast Arkansas counties under his watch, said Brad Smithee, District 10 engineer.

The district includes Craighead, Greene, Lawrence, Poinsett, Clay, Randolph and Mississippi counties.

