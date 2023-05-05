JONESBORO — The Arkansas Department of Transportation has $124,890,522 in road improvement projects underway in the Jonesboro area, and about $300 million in the Northeast Arkansas counties under his watch, said Brad Smithee, District 10 engineer.
The district includes Craighead, Greene, Lawrence, Poinsett, Clay, Randolph and Mississippi counties.
Another $25 million in projects in the Jonesboro area are being wrapped up, he said.
Still, Smithee said he continues to be haunted by the calls for work his department can’t get done around the region.
He offered one example.
“My screensaver is this old worn-out road,” Smithee said of his office computer. “And it’s potholed, we’ve patched it. It’s about 10 miles. It’s a rural agricultural road. The traffic count is 20 – 20 vehicles per day.
“She’s pretty sure she pays taxes, too … she’s the only house, residential on this road. I love this lady. I kind of vow to myself I’ve just got to go fix her road one of these days, but our money just doesn’t reach that. One day it will. One day it will, I hope.”
Smithee said it would likely cost $1 million per mile to rehabilitate the highway.
Speaking to members of the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce Thursday, Smithee said voter approval in 2020 of a permanent half-cent sales tax devoted to road construction, coupled with a change in national policy to allow the use of federal transportation funds for pavement preservation projects have made it possible to improve some existing roads that had suffered from neglect for many years.
The tax also provides money for county road and city street maintenance projects.
For years, each of the state’s 10 districts was allocated $5 million annually for overlay projects, projects that typically extend the life of a road surface for about 10 years. However, at the rate the projects were funded, it would take about 22 years to get all the roads resurfaced, he said.
Because of the sales tax and federal pavement preservation formula, Smithee said his district is now spending more than $30 million per year.
While Northeast Arkansas may have been shortchanged in funding compared to other regions of the state. Smithee said that won’t be the case in the near future, as federal and state officials have made upgrading U.S. 67 to Interstate 57 a major priority. He said the conversion will cost about $600 million. The exact route that I-57 will take north of Walnut Ridge hasn’t been finalized. Smithee said ArDOT must also coordinate with the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Smithee said he found notes in his desk from predecessors of discussions about plans to upgrade U.S. 67 to the divided highway it has become so far. Those notes reference meetings from back to 1957.
By the time the route reached Hoxie, Smithee said officials realized just how important that road is.
“We saw a significant increase a significant truck volume and even traffic volume increase that no longer went across [Interstate] 40 and up 55 to get to St. Louis or maybe go to Chicago,” Smithee said. “There’s only a few miles between Hoxie and the state line of Missouri. And there’s just a very few miles in Missouri of two-lane road.”
Smithee, who has worked for the department for 34 years, said he never thought the four-lane road would reach Hoxie during his career.
Back in Jonesboro, the massive work underway includes the extension and widening of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between Interstate 555 and East Johnson Avenue at the Farville curve. The $61 million project is expected to reduce traffic congestion in multiple areas of the city, particularly at Hilltop and along Red Wolf Boulevard.
The millions of dollars being spent on rehabbing I-555 through the city is replacing the original pavement from 50 years ago, he said.
As to the future, Smithee noted ArDOT plans to improve the intersections at Johnson Avenue (U.S. 49) and Airport Road (Arkansas 351) and Johnson at Old Greensboro Road (Arkansas 351).
“That’s not the biggest and most exciting project, unless you’re out there. If you ever get caught in traffic out there at the wrong time of day,” Smithee said.
Plans to widen Old Greensboro Road to four lanes are also included in ArDOT’s short-term plans.
