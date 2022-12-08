JONESBORO — The victim of a Tuesday morning beating death near Monette had had a confrontation with his accused killer earlier at a local gas station, a court affidavit indicates.
The body of Chad Decker was found at around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday on Craighead Road 510, just off of Arkansas 18, near the Monette city limits.
On Wednesday, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Keith Alan Henderson, 32, of Osceola, with second-degree murder. He set bond at $500,000.
Randel Miller, Henderson’s attorney, asked the judge if he would consider a lower bond amount, but Fowler declined.
“I will tell you I was looking at $1 million, or possibly $750,000, but after consulting with Mr. Chrestman (the prosecuting attorney), I agreed to $500,000,” Fowler responded.
Henderson had already posted bond by 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.
Charles Garr, a Craighead County sheriff’s investigator, said in a probable cause affidavit that Decker and Henderson met at the gas pumps at Jordan’s Quick Stop in Monette.
“Video was obtained at the gas station where the two subjects show up at the gas pumps at 12:05 a.m.,” Garr wrote. “Keith Hendrson pulls up at the pumps first and is driving a silver Dodge pickup. Chad Decker arrives next driving a black GMC pickup. Both males exit their vehicles and meet in front of the silver Dodge. Both males exchange words and then leave on Highway 18 heading toward County Road 510.”
Garr spoke with Chelsea Henderson, Decker’s former girlfriend, and also Keith Henderson’s ex-wife.
“Chelsea told told Investigator Garr that she was on the phone with Keith Henderson when the altercation occurred. Chelsea had text messages on her phone with Keith Henderson after the altercation saying, ‘did someone find him,’” according to the affidavit. “Henderson also asked Chelsea if he was alive. Henderson also said, ‘So do you think he’s the charge pressing type(?)”
When Decker’s body was found, he had suffered obvious trauma to the head with a large amount of blood coming from his head and face, Garr said.
Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Decker’s body has been sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy. He said investigators still don’t know of a reason for the altercation.
Fowler ordered Henderson to appear March 31, 2023, in Craighead County Circuit Court in Lake City.
