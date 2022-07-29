JONESBORO — The much-needed rain gave some relief to the region, which caused many county judges to take another look at conditions in order to make a decision on the burn bans that have been in place since early July.
After rain fell between Wednesday and Friday, several counties, including Craighad County, announced they would be lifting their burn bans.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said on Friday morning that the ban would be lifted for the county.
“We believe that we have had enough rain over the last few days to lift our ban,” Day said, noting that they will still be watching the conditions closely just in case.
As of Friday morning, about half of the Northeast Arkansas counties had lifted their bans including Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett and Sharp Counties.
In fact, Poinsett was one of the first to act having lifted their ban on Thursday.
Although the other half remained firm on their bans, including Clay, Cross, Jackson, Lawrence and Randolph counties; some of the judges said that they would be taking another look at conditions on Monday.
Weather forecasts show a chance for a few more showers and thunderstorms over the weekend.
In addiiton, the wildfire danger was back to a moderate rating for most of Northeast Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture website.
However according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement this summer appears destined to go into record books as one of hottest ever in the U.S. and Europe.
“In Arkansas, the state has already broken many all-time temperature records,” according to the ACHI press release, which noted that heat is the number one weather-related killer in the U.S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.