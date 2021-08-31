JONESBORO — COVID-19 cases are going to be a reality this year just as they were for school districts last year, educators say.
Brookland School District is continuing to struggle as COVID-19 numbers are quarantines continue to climb.
School Board member Scott Gibson issued a letter to parents in the district stating that as of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, current COVID-19 numbers in the district stood at 52 positive cases, with 593 students in quarantine.
“This number includes 13 entire classrooms in the elementary alone,” he wrote. “We as a school board tried for two weeks to go without a mask mandate. However, at this point, it simply cannot be done.”
Some districts are faring worse than others, but according to Jonesboro Assistant Superintendent William Cheatham, with just two weeks into the school year, it’s just too soon to tell which way the numbers are going to go, although Jonesboro’s are decreasing.
As of Monday, Cheatham said the district had a total of 11 positives COVID-19 cases, and 36 students in quarantine.
“There were eight people that avoided quarantine because they were vaccinated,” he said.
Cheatham said compared to last Monday’s numbers, there has been a decrease.
“Last Monday we had 21 positives and 53 quarantined,” he said, noting the numbers are decreasing.
“... The students are wearing the masks and following the protocols, so hopefully it just gets better and better.”
Bay Superintendent Luke Lovins said school cases in his district have increased slightly.
“Quarantines are staying about the same,” Lovins said, although the district is up by three cases and one quarantine since last week.
Lovins said there are currently seven student cases and 30 quarantined.
Nettleton School District Superintendent Karen Curtner said as of Tuesday there were 27 active positives and 206 students quarantined.
“We are waiting on 12 results,” she said.
While some might wonder why there are so many students quarantined when the district has a mask mandate, Curtner explained its mainly the population of students who don’t wear masks.”
“The large majority of quarantines; probably 60 or more, are pre-K kids that don’t wear masks,” she said.
“We have had kids who come in, and have COVID-19 and then infected other kids,” she said. “That pretty much wipes out the whole class.”
According to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, district numbers are as follows:
Brookland has 71 cases within the district and 47 active cases; Harrisburg has 9 staff cases and 25 student cases; Riverside has seven active cases; Westside School District stands at 23 active cases; Valley View has a total of seven active cases.
Some of those numbers include people in the district who do not have children attending school.
Curtner said the numbers from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement website are more accurate.
“The numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health are just out of date or just wrong,” she said.
