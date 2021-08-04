Some school districts offer incentives for vaccines

JONESBORO – In an effort to incentivize employees to get vaccinated, some area school districts are giving $200 bonuses to teachers.
Trumann School District Superintendent Brandi Williams said although her district has not yet approved the bonus, it’s a proposal she intends to bring before the school board no later than the Aug. 16 board meeting.
“I have been looking at this and will present it to the board,” Williams said.
“This is the same incentive used in the governor’s office. Jonesboro School District has already done this,” she added.
Kimberly Mundell, director of communications for the Arkansas Department of Education, said in an email to The Sun on Wednesday, while districts may be following the example set by the governor, it’s not a state-mandated bonus.
“Any such bonuses are determined on the local district level, not by us at the state,” Mundell wrote.
Guidelines were issued in an email composed by Arkansas Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Ivy Pfeffer.
Williams said she was emailed a form that gives school employees the option to choose to get the bonus or to opt-out.
The Jonesboro School Board approved its resolution gifting school employees the $200 bonus during the July 13 meeting.
While Gov. Asa Hutchinson allowed cabinet members a $200 payment as long as they had received one vaccine, the Jonesboro School Board approved a different resolution.
In a letter presented to the school board during the meeting, it stated if the manufacturer requires a two-injection COVID-19 vaccination, the $200 bonus would not be given until vaccination status was completed.
“Eligible employees must provide proof of vaccination by submitting a copy of the employee’s vaccination card or by presenting the vaccination card to Central Office personnel for viewing,” the letter stated.
Superintendent Kim Wilbanks said the amended stricter guidelines were just to protect employees.
“It is our hope that not only will the JPS vaccination incentive reduce the number of individuals who contract COVID-19 but also reduce the number who are required to quarantine,” Wilbanks said. “With the current guidance, an individual who is partially vaccinated will continue to be required to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19. An individual who has received both doses is not required to quarantine.”
On Monday, the Brookland School Board approved a resolution similar to that of Hutchinson’s.
Contracted employees are required to have received at least one vaccine shot by Sept. 15 to be eligible to receive this additional compensation, a letter to the school board stated.
Superintendent Keith McDaniel was not available for comment Wednesday.
Buffalo Island Central also approved a measure at its July 22 school board meeting to allot $200 to every employee who received their vaccination shots.
Superintendent Gaylon Taylor said if all 130 employees opt to get vaccinated, it will cost the district about $26,000.
“We will cover the cost out of our ESSER III funds,” Taylor said, noting the district received about $1.5 million. “Besides covering the cost of the bonuses, for the last two years, we have been paying for school supplies for every student in the district in grades K-12 using our ESSER I and ESSER II funds.”
One district, Westside Consolidated School District, has yet to make a decision.
“We have not discussed that at the board level yet,” Superintendent Scott Gauntt said Wednesday.
Williams said as she prepares to take the suggestion to her school board, she thinks this is a way to both encourage and incentivize folks to get vaccinated.
“If you get vaccinated and get exposed to COVID-19 but are asymptomatic, you do not have to quarantine,” she said, noting this is a way for folks to not miss work.
Williams said the Arkansas Department of Health also issued new guidance to those wearing masks as the delta variant hits the region.
“If you are in close contact and six feet or more away from a person for more than 15 minutes, if both contract COVID-19, and the other is asymptomatic and both were wearing their masks properly, the asymptomatic person does not have to quarantine,” she said.
Whether it’s the increase in delta variant cases, the increase in hospitalizations or that children are the ones most vulnerable, the Arkansas Department of Health reported yesterday the single most significant increase in vaccinations over a 10-day period.
Across the state, 30,756 people received a vaccination on Tuesday, compared to the 3,609 doses given on Monday, which is a 99.14 percent increase.
The average number of vaccinations given on a daily basis during the last 10 days was an estimated 10,476 injections.
Katie White, deputy director of health communications for the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), said the increase in vaccine rates can be attributed to multiple factors.
“The increase in vaccinations can be attributed to a variety of things. COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to increase across the state,” she said. “The delta variant is more transmissible and spreads more easily from person to person, so this variant being the dominant variant in Arkansas may be responsible for some Arkansans choosing to get vaccinated.
The governor’s office, in partnership with the ADH, has held local COVID conversations, allowing for open dialogue between community members and state officials to address concerns and questions. The ADH has also worked to ensure vaccines are readily available across the state, along with information and education regarding safety and efficacy, as well as vaccine clinic locations regularly updated on our website, she added.
Although school districts cannot track the specific information of individuals who are vaccinated, Williams said through conversations she has had with her employees, she estimated that about 75 percent of Trumann School District employees are vaccinated.
“The other 25 percent are on the fence about it,” she said.
