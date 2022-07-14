JONESBORO — David Dale Jewell Jr. was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison with an additional three years suspended sentence by Circuit Judge Chris Thyer after Jewell pleaded guilty to possession of meth less than 2 grams.
Jewell, 39, was also convicted on May 4 in Poinsett County by Judge Pam Honeycutt on a charge of furnishing a prohibited article and sentenced to four and a half years in prison.
Thursday’s sentence stems from charges based on a Jan. 4, 2021, arrest when Jewell was taken into custody at his residence in the 1500 block of Arrowhead Farm Road.
According to a Jonesboro police report, the Street Crime Unit went to the residence about Jewell having a felony warrant. Jewell was seen walking to his front gate at the end of his driveway. Investigators were able to take Jewell into custody at the front gate without incident.
A police investigator knew Jewell was on probation showing absconder status. Upon entering the residence to conduct a search investigators found Hollie Luff at the front door. Luff was identified as Jewell’s girlfriend.
Luff had warrants through multiple jurisdictions and was taken into custody.
Upon searching the residence investigators found multiple used syringes, a container with methamphetamine residue inside and a loaded syringe with suspected methamphetamine.
Dale Jewell was also arrested in early July 2020 on charges of possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and a failure to appear, both misdemeanors. Those charges were dropped in March 2021.
Jewell’s father, David Dale Jewell Sr., was convicted of first-degree murder in November 2021 in the shooting death of his wife Charlene, 57, on July 23, 2020, near the intersection of Main Street and West Johnson Avenue. David Jewell, 60, was sentenced to 32 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections by Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer.
David Dale Jewell Jr. testified at his father’s trial that David Jewell Sr. and wife were arguing in the front seat of the vehicle they were in when she said, “Dale, help me, help me, he’s got a gun” moments before she was fatally shot.
Dale Jewell said his father and stepmother were taking him to his job at Arkansas State University that morning when they began arguing and his father turned around and began heading west of Johnson Avenue.
Dale Jewell said he jumped out of the vehicle at the stoplight at Johnson and Main and called 911.
Mellenee Bennett, a 911 dispatcher, testified about Dale Jewell’s 911 call at 6:03 a.m. on July 23, 2020.
“He said, ‘My father just shot my stepmom,’” Bennett said.
He also testified that he thought the shooting was an accident.
Dale Jewell is currently being held in the Poinsett County Detention Center awaiting transfer to the state Department of Corrections.
