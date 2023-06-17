Southern Hills

Carroll Caldwell, lead developer of Southern Hills Development on Southwest Drive, stands at the southern end of the 175-acre property that is being developed as a mixed-used community Friday morning.

 Keith Inman / The Sun

JONESBORO — Three years after local developers announced plans for a 175-acre mixed-use development on Southwest Drive, there’s a Kum & Go on the south end of the property and a Plaza Tire Store nearing completion on the north end.

In the coming months, construction will begin on several other businesses on the seven commercial lots in between, Carroll Caldwell, lead developer of Southern Hills Real Estate LLC, said Friday.

