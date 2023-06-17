JONESBORO — Three years after local developers announced plans for a 175-acre mixed-use development on Southwest Drive, there’s a Kum & Go on the south end of the property and a Plaza Tire Store nearing completion on the north end.
In the coming months, construction will begin on several other businesses on the seven commercial lots in between, Carroll Caldwell, lead developer of Southern Hills Real Estate LLC, said Friday.
Already set to begin construction this summer are Shadrach Coffee and Tommy’s Car Wash.
“Believe it or not, I think I’ll have every one of these frontage lots sold in the next 12 months,” Caldwell predicted.
Just north of Kum & Go, Caldwell said his company plans to construct a 12,000-square-foot building that will house four businesses, a pharmacy, a restaurant and a nail salon.
“I can announce who the tenants are in the next two weeks,” he said.
Caldwell and partners Prateek Gera and Matt Millerd, announced plans for the planned development in March 2020.
They said they plan retail uses along Southwest Drive to Keller’s Chapel Road. Multifamily housing of various types will go between the retail sites and a single-family subdivision containing about 80 units backing up to the Twin Oaks subdivision off of South Culberhouse Street near Craighead Forest Park.
The investors bought the property from Warmack & Co. of Texarkana, who had owned the former Indian Mall.
The Warmacks controversially cleared timber from the acreage and originally planned to build the proposed Southern Hills Mall at the location in 2002. That fell through after another developer gained approval for The Mall at Turtle Creek.
Caldwell said things are moving fast now, because the developers made the intentional decision to construct the infrastructure before actively marketing the property. That infrastructure includes more than 2 miles of bike and walking trails, which are already in use.
“So, I put it all in, and here they come,” Caldwell said of his commercial prospects.
A new three-lane street, Southern Ridge Boulevard, is nearing completion to the eastern border of the property, and if a neighboring developer will consent, the city could create a new connection to South Culberhouse Street, Caldwell said.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation estimates that more than 22,000 vehicles per day pass the site, attractive to retailers.
But there’s another factor, he said.
“I’ve got rooftops,” Caldwell said, referring to the number of homes nearby. “A lot of places have traffic count, but no rooftops. And these franchises, or food places and all that, they count rooftops within 1 mile, 3 miles and 5 miles.”
