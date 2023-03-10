LITTLE ROCK — The state Senate on Wednesday provided a key liftoff for a spaceport project that supporters say could provide opportunities for the state well into the future.
The state Senate voted 34-0 to approve HB1499.
The bill is one of a pair of bills that would seek to study the feasibility of building a spaceport in the state of Arkansas. Sen. Justin Boyd (R-Fort Smith) said the project was part of a discussion in a December 2022 report from the Arkansas Council on Future Mobility.
The report recommended looking into the issue, Boyd said. The senator said the state has several things going for it on the idea, including being a leader in the aerospace industry, a central location in the United States and having several logistics and transportation companies in the state.
Boyd said in a committee hearing Tuesday that there were three possible locations for a spaceport – one in Northwest Arkansas, one in the Fort Smith area and one in Northeast Arkansas at Blytheville.
The state House voted 89-3, with two voting present, March 2 to approve HB1499.
The bill would allow a feasibility study to be done on the issue.
According to the bill, a spaceport would involve the “installation and related facilities utilized for the takeoff, landing, retrieval, servicing and monitoring of vehicles capable of entering space.”
Lawmakers said Tuesday that the Arkansas Economic Development Commission or a third-party would do the study into the issue, if funding is available. Some of the items to be studied include looking at the potential market for the spaceport, a look at the demand and interest for the project as well as possible locations for the spaceport.
The bill was approved Monday by the Senate Transportation, Technology and Legislative Affairs Committee.
The study will look at workforce requirements, technology, start-up costs, economic impact, the amount of financial investing needed by the aerospace industry and qualifications to operate the spaceport.
A similar bill, SB315, would seek to set aside up to $950,000 to do the study. If funding is available, officials said the study must be done by Jan. 1, 2024.
SB315 has been referred to the Joint Budget Committee for its review.
There are several area co-sponsors for SB315. They include Sen. Dave Wallace (R-Leachville), and Reps. Frances Cavenaugh (R-Walnut Ridge), Joey Carr (R-Blytheville), Johnny Rye (R-Trumann) and Jon Milligan (R-Lake City).
