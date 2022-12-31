JONESBORO — Craighead County officials have requested appointment of a special judge to preside over a church conflict.
By Friday afternoon, all 12 judges in the 2nd Judicial District had disqualified themselves from hearing the case, citing conflicts.
First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro filed a Quiet Title action on Dec. 19, seeking a temporary injunction to prevent the Arkansas Conference from seizing the church’s real estate.
The Arkansas Conference, which is the state governing body for the Christian denomination, suspended Senior Pastor John Miles and recorded a lien on church property claiming a “trust” and declaring “exigent circumstances.” That was in reaction to a Dec. 15 meeting in which local church members voted 629-9 to disaffiliate from the Christian denomination.
Several members who oppose disaffiliation refrained from attending or participating in the vote after state church leaders warned it was an unauthorized meeting.
When all judges in a judicial district recuse from a case, Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp must appoint a special judge. That judge could be a retired judge or an active judge from another part of the state.
Without a judge, the local congregation’s request for an injunction to prevent the church seizure can’t be heard.
The church’s Dec. 15 vote was the second attempt to leave the denomination.
The Jonesboro congregation also voted in August to disaffiliate, with more than 1,300 members of the congregation casting ballots.
The Arkansas Conference denied the request.
As of Friday, the Arkansas Conference had not responded to the local congregation’s complaint.
First Community Bank claims a mortgage lien on some of the property, and asks the court to recognize its position in the dispute.
