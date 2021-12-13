JONESBORO — The Julia Lansford Special Needs Vocal Studio will present a recital at 4 p.m. Saturday at the First Christian Church off Arkansas 226 on Casey Springs Road. A reception will follow.
The program will consist of light classical selections, musical theater and favorites of the holidays.
The recital is free.
Singing for the program will be Pierce Craig, Sara Silas, Jonathan Lansford, Beau Doty, Darren Lane and Hunter Rogers. Serving as piano accompanist will be Dennis Hay.
