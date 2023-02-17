JONESBORO — Attorney Emily White has been appointed as a special prosecutor in a case against a Poinsett County attorney.
Circuit Judge Pam Honeycutt, presiding judge for the 2nd Judicial District’s Circuit Court, approved White’s appointment.
On Feb. 13, Robin Wynne, acting chief justice for the Arkansas Supreme Court, appointed William Randal Wright to preside over the case as a special judge.
The decision to appoint Wright was filed with the 2nd Judicial District’s Circuit Clerk’s Office on Thursday.
White, who is based in Little Rock, is also a special prosecutor in the Crawford County case where three law enforcement officers are accused of beating a suspect in August 2022. She also served as an appointed district judge for Hot Spring and Grant counties.
Last month, 2nd Judicial District Circuit Judge Randy Philhours gave his approval for the state Office of Prosecutor Coordinator to appoint a special prosecutor involving allegations against Harrisburg attorney Jarrett Cobb.
The 2nd Judicial prosecuting attorney, Sonia Fonticiella, filed a request for a special prosecutor to investigate Cobb’s dealings on three matters: A.C.A. 5-27-602, 5-53-111(B)(1) and 5-18-103(2).
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting the investigation, according to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland. The file has been turned over to the prosecutor’s office.
Wright served as a circuit court judge for the 8th North Judicial District from January 2007-January 2021. Before that he served as prosecuting attorney for the 8th North Judicial District for eight years.
In his ruling last month, Philhours wrote, “The Court being well and sufficiently advised as to matters of law and fact, finds that there exists a conflict of representation in the above styled cause by the Prosecuting Attorney for the Second Judicial District for the State of Arkansas. The Court hereby determines that a Special Prosecutor should be appointed. An order is necessary before the Prosecutor Coordinator can appoint a duly qualified special prosecutor.”
Philhours then recused himself from serving as a judge in the case, as did other 2nd Judicial District circuit judges.
Lake City attorney Zach Morrison filed a motion in January against the appointment of a special prosecutor.
Among the items objected to in his motion, Morrison listed:
“It is important for this Court to note the following at the outset:
“a. Cobb has not been arrested;
“b. No criminal charges have been filed by Fonticiella or any other prosecutor;
“c. There has been no arrest warrant issued, nor any finding of probable cause for filing of criminal charges;
“d. That Cobb denies any and all criminal responsibility related to the statutes cited in the Fonticiella’s motion.
“Upon Fonticiella’s unprecedented, unnecessary and untoward public filing of her motion with the Circuit Court Clerk, action clearly taken without any statutory authority allowing her to do so, the Circuit Clerk assigned her motion a new criminal circuit court case number: 16JCR-23-85.”
Fonticiella said she couldn’t comment on an ongoing investigation, but that she stands by her filing of the motion.
