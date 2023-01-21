JONESBORO — The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Harrisburg attorney on allegations of engaging in criminal activity, according to a court document filed Thursday by Prosecuting Attorney Sonia Fonticiella.
She made a motion for a special prosecutor to be appointed to handle the case against Jarrett Cobb.
The motion stated, “Jarrett Cobb has been investigated by the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office for the allegations consisted with A.C.A. 5-27-602, 5-53-111(B)(1) and 5-18-103(2).”
Fonticiella said a special prosecutor is needed because “the above-stated Prosecuting Attorney, as well as the Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys of the 2nd Judicial District, have a specific and unavoidable conflict in this case.”
“Specifically, Mr. Cobb is an attorney practicing law in the 2nd Judicial District and has a relationship with most of the deputies in this district. Additionally, one of the deputy prosecuting attorneys is a fact witness to the allegations,” Fonticiella wrote in her request.
Attorney Zach Morrison of Lake City, who represents Cobb, said in a statement on Friday, “Other than denying any criminal responsibility in this matter, I have no further comment on behalf of Mr. Cobb at this time.”
As of now, Cobb has not been charged with any crimes.
The sheriff’s office has been investigating the allegations, Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Friday.
The investigation has been ongoing since Nov. 1, Rolland said. The report will be handed over to the 2nd Judicial District’s Prosecuting Attorney’s Office next week, he said.
Rolland said that he’s unsure of a timeline for the prosecutor’s office since a special prosecutor is being requested from the Office of Prosecutor Coordinator.
“The selected special prosecutor should have full discretion in said matter,” Fonticiella wrote, “and should be vested with all constitutional and statutory powers possessed by the duly elected Prosecuting Attorney for the 2nd Judicial District of Arkansas in both circuit and district courts.”
