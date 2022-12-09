221209-JS-spanish-classes-photo-nz

Operations Specialist Carolina Elmore teaches Spanish phrases Tuesday at El Centro Hispano in Jonesboro. Elmore said she and El Centro Hispano Director Gina Gomez have enjoyed teaching Law Enforcement Training Academy trainees and many other specialized groups about Hispanic culture and language.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — El Centro Hispano has been offering Spanish classes for about 20 years, and the impact on the community continues to grow.

Included in specialized classes, the center has been doing Law Enforcement Training Academy (LETA) classes for the past three years, according to El Centro Hispano Operations Specialist Carolina Elmore.