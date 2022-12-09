JONESBORO — El Centro Hispano has been offering Spanish classes for about 20 years, and the impact on the community continues to grow.
Included in specialized classes, the center has been doing Law Enforcement Training Academy (LETA) classes for the past three years, according to El Centro Hispano Operations Specialist Carolina Elmore.
Elmore said that she and El Centro Hispano Director Gina Gomez teach the Black River Technical College LETA trainees and many other specialized groups about Hispanic culture and language, as well as services provided by El Centro Hispano in Jonesboro.
She said that the LETA classes are offered once a year.
“We teach officers about Spanish culture and language,” Elmore said, noting they typically see officers from all across Arkansas during their LETA training classes, including officers from the Jonesboro Police Department and the Craighead County Sheriffs Department, as well as officers form further-off departments such as the Little Rock and Batesville police departments.
According to a press release from LETA, the purpose of the class is to encourage communication and cultural understanding through teaching officers common phrases and vocabulary to enable them to communicate with Spanish speaking people they encounter on patrol. The class utilizes hands on exercises of situations that may occur, which teaches the officers how to handle the language barrier.
Elmore said the class is an important addition to the training law enforcement officers go through because, “improving communication, knowledge and understanding of the culture of people with limited English proficiency leads to better public safety outcomes and helps local, state and federal law enforcement agencies build stronger, more trusting relationships with the communities they serve.”
Mastering basic Spanish will also give officers a stronger sense of confidence to handle situations with Spanish-speaking individuals and improve communication, she said, which will promote safety and avoid misunderstandings.
LETA director Jared Bassham said in the press release that the Law Enforcement Training Academy appreciates the relationship it has with El Centro Hispano.
“They have never hesitated to help us with our classes when asked,” he said. “Their efforts have a considerable impact in the communities we serve.”
Elmore said that El Centro Hispano offers the specialized language classes for a variety of occupations including first responders such as police and fire personnel, as well as teachers, customer service, medical personnel and many more.
“These classes are offered for anyone who wants to learn basic conversational Spanish,” she said, noting the importance of listening, repeating and speaking.
“From the very first lesson, everything is in Spanish,” she said, just like with the classes offered to the public.
The classes meet one day a week for two hours over 8 weeks, however with the specialized classes, the organizations can choose a more specific schedule that works best for their group needs because the classes are specialized for their target group.
To start a specialized group class or for more information contact El Centro Hispano as the classes are priced based on the groups specific needs.
The next public class for level 1 beginners starts Jan. 23 and is $130 per participant. This price includes materials.
The center also provides private, one-on-one lessons for both children and adults as well, which are $25 per hour.
“All classes are conversational Spanish,” she said.
“Which is why we encourage students to to watch Spanish TV, listen to Spanish music and read Spanish, because anything extra helps them a lot,” Elmore said. “The main thing is to practice, practice, practice.”
