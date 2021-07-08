JONESBORO — Beginning Monday, the Trumann Police Department will start its “Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine” effort to reduce speeders in the city.
Capt. Gary Henry said Thursday that it’s a mobilization effort across the state to target speeders.
“Speeding translates to death on our roadways. It greatly reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object or an unexpected curve,”Henry said in a news release. “Speeding drivers put themselves, their passengers and other drivers at tremendous risk.”
Henry said such traffic efforts like Click It or Ticket and Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine are used to combat traffic deaths in the community that are avoidable.
“We’ll stop and ticket anyone caught speeding,” he said.
Extra patrols with radar enforcement will enhance catching speeding violators, Henry added.
“During this enforcement blitz, officers will be out targeting and ticketing speeding drivers,” Henry said. “Our goal is to save lives, and we’re putting all drivers on alert – the posted speed limit is the law. No more warnings and no more excuses. When it comes to speeding: Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine.
“Driving above the posted speed limit or speeding in bad weather conditions dramatically increases the probability that a motorist will be involved in a crash,” he said.
The Jonesboro Police Department is also participating in the speeding crackdown, according to Sally Smith, JPD’s information specialist. It announced in April that the department was emphasizing speed enforcement.
Ptl. First Class Ryan Crawford said Thursday JPD will increase patrols in commercial and residential neighborhoods beginning Monday and continuing until the following Sunday.
“We’re going to try to slow people down,” Crawford said. ”Obey what’s on the sign and you’ll be fine.”
JPD ramped up speeding enforcement in the downtown area in May in an effort to protect pedestrians.
According to a U.S. Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report, “about a third of all fatalities that occurred in motor vehicle traffic crashes were speeding-related, i.e., at least one of the drivers involved in the crash was speeding.”
Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine is a national law enforcement crackdown on speeders.
In 2019, Arkansas had 505 traffic deaths, according to the U.S. Transportation Department.
Alan Pillow, a member of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Planning Commission, said in May, “people on the road, people feel like they have more room to drive or drive faster. It’s making it difficult for us to grab on to one factor or how to curtail it in any way.”
In May, the annual “Click It or Ticket” push for seat belt enforcement was held statewide.
This year, the Arkansas State Police, Iowa State Patrol, Kansas Highway Patrol, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Nebraska State Patrol joined to increase pressure to slow down drivers, according ASP.
