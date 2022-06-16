JONESBORO — A motorist driving 70 in a 45 mph zone on East Nettleton Avenue Tuesday afternoon naturally drew the attention of a traffic enforcement officer with the Jonesboro Police Department.
After officer Bruce Wright made a traffic stop, a speeding citation was the least of the driver’s problems.
Ian Vaughn Beck, 36, and his passenger, Samantha Laire, 32, both of Bay, face multiple charges.
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Wednesday to charge Beck with possession of methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver, possession of fentanyl, tampering with physical evidence and both felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He set bond at $25,000 for Beck and $7,500 for Laire.
Wright said Beck and Laire both either tried to dispose of evidence or conceal it after they were in custody.
The judge also found probable cause and set bond for the following:
Brandon Reece, 40, and July A. Wyatt, 42, both of Jonesboro, felony possession of kratom, a Schedule I controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass.
They were arrested Friday following a complaint that they were doing laundry at another person’s home without permission. Both posted bond over the weekend.
Robert William Holman, 55, of Trumann, delivery of meth or cocaine, posted $7,500 bond.
Robert Larson, age and address unavailable, possession of oxycontin, posted $1,500 bond.
Erika Swiercz, 26, rural Jonesboro, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and seven traffic violations, $7,500 bond.
Dearay Deann Ogden, Newport, possession of drug paraphernalia, $1,500 bond.
Willard Britt, 52, rural Brookland, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, $3,500 bond.
