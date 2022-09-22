JONESBORO — After a 10-minute executive session, the Jonesboro City Council selected the youngest of three candidates to join its ranks.
Seth Speer, 32, was then sworn in as a council member for Ward 6, and participated in the remainder of Tuesday’s meeting.
Speer will serve through the end of this year, completing the unexpired term of Bobby Long, who announced in June that he was moving to Oregon, but didn’t officially resign until August.
Also seeking the temporary position were Kraig Pomrenke, general manager of Embassy Suites and Red Wolf Convention Center, and Dr. Anthony Coleman, a pastor and leader within the Church of God in Christ. Coleman is also a candidate in the Nov. 6 general election for a four-year term.
Speer is Ecommerce director for Textbook Brokers, where he has worked since 2009. He earned a degree from Arkansas State University while also working for the company.
A native of North Little Rock, Speer came to Jonesboro to attend college. He and his wife have been married 13 years. He said his wife is a lifelong resident of Jonesboro and his parents have also moved to Jonesboro.
“We’re all here. The Speers are here. The Nelsons are here. We’re all here. This is home,” Speer said, adding that he wants to contribute to the city he has grown to love.
In other business, the council gave its final approval to two new private club alcohol permits. Those proposals will then advance to the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division. A 2017 state law requires city council approval before an application can be submitted to the ABC.
Higher Heights Learning Academy, doing business as J.W.’s Cigar Lounge and Grill, would operate at 3006 S. Caraway Road within the Haven Hotel.
ZRW Properties, doing business as 21 Grill of Jonesboro, was approved for a permit at 2117 E. Parker Road, the site of the former Front Page Cafe.
The council also adopted an ordinance proposed by Jeremy Moore to rezone 2.45 acres at 5102 Southwest Drive and Thompson Drive from C-3 general commercial to RM-16, residential multifamily. The legislation allows construction of 40 apartments that Moore has said would be for senior housing.
Council members Charles Frierson and Brian Emison were absent.
The next council meeting is scheduled for Oct. 6, a Thursday. The meeting date was moved to allow full participation in National Night Out.
Chris Gibson, chairman of the council’s public services committee, announced that the panel would hold a special meeting on Oct. 5 to discuss the growing homeless problem in Jonesboro.
