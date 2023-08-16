230816-JS-quorum-court-photo-nz

Craighead County Health Officer Dr. Shane Speights gives his annual Craighead County Health Report on Monday night at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Craighead County Health Officer Dr. Shane Speights provided the county’s annual health report Monday night during the Quorum Court meeting at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro.

According to Speights, Craighead County health outcomes look good for the most part, noting the difference when compared to other counties.