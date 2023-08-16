JONESBORO — Craighead County Health Officer Dr. Shane Speights provided the county’s annual health report Monday night during the Quorum Court meeting at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro.
According to Speights, Craighead County health outcomes look good for the most part, noting the difference when compared to other counties.
“By and large we can say Craighead County has better rates,” he noted. “We don’t do as good nationally when compared to national statistics, but that’s more of an Arkansas conversation and it’s not necessarily specific to Craighead County.”
Speights, who is also the dean of the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, said every county has a county health officer and one of the duties is give an annual report.
“The data that I’m presenting is actually county data,” he continued. “There’s a comparison between Craighead County, how we compare to the rest of the state and how we compare nationally.”
He noted Craighead County does really well, particularly under clinical care, number of primary care physicians, dental and mental health providers. He also noted that the county does much better than state and national average in terms of those professionals in the county.
“We enjoy one [physician] to 860 [residents], which is phenomenal,” he said. noting that for Mississippi County the numbers were one for every 2,360 residents.
“I say this just so we’re reminded that our neighbors in the counties around us don’t fare as well as we do in many of these categories,” he stated. “And so I urge you, as I do my own staff and faculty and students to think about ways that we can support our neighbors in these counties that are so close to us.”
Speights noted how fortunate Craighead County is to have two medical facilities, St. Bernards and NEA Baptist; plus an institution like Arkansas State University to help provide a fairly educated population.
“So between the education and the health outcomes, we do pretty well on our health, health factors and health outcomes overall,” he said.
During his presentation, Speights went through several statistics, noting the following:
mammogram screenings were better here in terms of the national and state averages.
flu vaccination rates were really good in Craighead County.
in terms of deaths, most people in Craighead County died from health issues such as heart disease, cancers, and respiratory diseases, which was no different than most other counties in the state.
premature death rates were pretty good when compared to other counties as well, with the average age of death at 75 years in Craighead; the state average was 76.
cancer rates were a little high across the Delta, however Craighead was lower than it’s neighbors.
adult smoking rates was almost a mirror image of the cancer rates.
adult obesity due to physical inactivity was an issue along the Mississippi as well.
“The county itself is moving in a great direction,” Speights said, noting some of the healthcare training opportunities that have been provided for emergency responders.
He also noted that NYIT was producing around 120 new physicians a year and some of those go into family medicine and internal medicine training in Craighead County.
“We expect those numbers to continue to rise,” he stated.
On a last note, he said COVID numbers were starting to rise with the EG5 variant, however he said it does respond to the current medications. Speights also stated that there is another variant that might hit in November which they are a little worried about.
He predicted the three top three viruses this winter to be COVID, influenza and RSV.
Second Judicial Circuit Judge Chris Thyer also addressed the justices regarding the Craighead County courtroom expansion and saferoom project that is underway.
“When I asked Judge Day for the opportunity to address you tonight, it was for one simple reason and that was simply to say thank you,” Thyer began. “Thank you, not only for all that you do for our county and the citizens of the county in general, but in particular thank you for the new courthouse annex [project] that’s going on.”
During his speech he referenced his friend, the late Steve Orr, who passed away last week.
“Steve and others like him had the clear eyes to see what Jonesboro was at that time and what Craighead County was at that time; the vision to recognize that it could be so much more and could be better; and then had the diligence and the work ethic to make that vision a reality.”
He went on to say he saw those same traits in the justices and their work on the annex project.
“It’s happening because each of you in this room had a hand in recognizing a need, having a vision to meet that need, and then the work ethic to put that vision into place,” he said.
Thyer said he knows the project comes with some growing pains.
“For the next couple of years, while it is being built, you all are going to hear complaints,” he noted. “You’re going to hear complaints about the noise. You’re going to hear complaints about closing streets. You’re going to hear lots of complaints about parking... When you are hearing those complaints, I want you to also remember that there are people in this community like me who appreciate what you do every day.”
In other business:
County Judge Marvin Day announced the annual extension office dinner for justices on Aug. 28.
Justice of the Peace Linda Allison presented a check just short of $207,000 to the county from Attorney Chad Odom on behalf of a deceased Bay resident who left the benefits of his estate to the county. She noted that Odom had suggested the county do something with the funds to honor the donor such as a park or something that would assist Bay residents.
JP Josh Longmire discussed the importance of preparing ahead for the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. “I’m not sure really what what we’ve started doing to be prepared for the influx of visitors we’re going to be seeing for that event,” he said noting that Jonesboro was one of the largest cities in the area with most hotel rooms.
the court broke up into their subcommittees, where they discussed several upcoming issues.
