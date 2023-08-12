JONESBORO — Craighead County Health Officer Dr. Shane Speights and Second Judicial Circuit Judge Chris Thyer will address the Quorum Court on Monday night at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro.
According to County Judge Marvin Day, Speights, who is also the Dean of the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, will be sharing his annual report as the county health officer, while Thyer will address the court about the new courthouse expansion project.
After which, the court will breakup into their subcommittees, where they will discuss several upcoming issues including:
Public Service Committee:
a resolution to reappoint Eric Watson to Brookland Fire Protection Board.
a resolution to reappoint Cliff Baxter to Brookland Fire Protection Board.
an ordinance to amend Ordinance 2022-17 and 2014-3 for Policies and Procedures for full-time sheriff’s deputies for military leave.
Finance and Administration Committee:
an appropriation ordinance for Assessor Professional Development Recognition.
an appropriation ordinance amending the 2023 Annual Operating Budget to add an additional $1,015,000 to Fund 2000, Road Fund for pavement preservation to repair and pave certain roads within the county road system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.