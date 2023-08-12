JONESBORO — Craighead County Health Officer Dr. Shane Speights and Second Judicial Circuit Judge Chris Thyer will address the Quorum Court on Monday night at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex in Jonesboro.

According to County Judge Marvin Day, Speights, who is also the Dean of the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, will be sharing his annual report as the county health officer, while Thyer will address the court about the new courthouse expansion project.