JONESBORO — Plans for the expansion of a local industry will be reviewed Tuesday by the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.
Tiger Chen, president of Spirit Fitness, announced plans Friday to build a 150,000-square-foot structure on 20 acres at 2211 Barnhill Road, just south of Arkansas 18.
“Spirit Fitness has been blessed to grow over our many years in Jonesboro,” Chen said in the news release. “Adding new space to house our Technical Support Department and Warranty Parts Department will help Spirit hire additional people in Jonesboro and continue to serve our customers.”
The plans to be reviewed by the planning commission will be the first of three phases of expansion over the next five to 10 years. Spirit plans two more phases of expansion that would push the size of the Barnhill Road facility to 450,000 square feet.
Mark Young, President of Jonesboro Unlimited, said, “Spirit Fitness continues to invest in Jonesboro. This addition marks the third time Spirit has added to its Jonesboro operation since they first came to Jonesboro.”
“We keep seeing great opportunities in Jonesboro,” Chen said, “When we were considering where we needed to expand and where we could find the right people to best serve our growing customer base, Jonesboro stood out.”
When complete, Spirit’s $10 million investment will create about 40-50 new jobs.
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said the Spirit expansion adds to Jonesboro’s growing reputation as a focal point of distribution of goods and services across the country.
“Our central location and efficient means of distribution make Jonesboro stand out no matter how you look at the numbers,” Copenhaver said. “Add in the quality of our workforce and the dedicated, hardworking people we have in Jonesboro, and you quickly learn companies don’t just give Jonesboro a try. They stay, and continue to invest.”
By adding the new building on Barnhill Road, space will be freed for storage and warehousing at Spirit’s current location on Nestlé Road, the company said.
The new building is scheduled to be completed in 8-9 months once construction begins. A start date for building the new facility has not been announced.
The MAPC will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
