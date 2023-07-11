JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission will hear a presentation Wednesday for proposed financing of a planned 36-acre indoor sports complex on Race Street.

Michele Allgood, a bond attorney for the Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard law firm, was hired by the city to advise both the A&P Commission and the City of Jonesboro on potential financing options for large projects.

