JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission will hear a presentation Wednesday for proposed financing of a planned 36-acre indoor sports complex on Race Street.
Michele Allgood, a bond attorney for the Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard law firm, was hired by the city to advise both the A&P Commission and the City of Jonesboro on potential financing options for large projects.
The commission plans to build the complex with proceeds from a 2 percent tax on prepared foods, which went into effect in early 2022.
Planners have envisioned a 200,000-square-foot indoor facility that would include an aquatic center, multiple courts for basketball, volleyball, pickleball or badminton courts or exhibition events. The complex would also include space for concessions and a kitchen and an indoor artificial turf surface for soccer and other activities.
A steering committee appointed by the commission to help plan the complex was to wrap up a series of workshops today to gather more specific input from various stakeholders in a number of sports in the community.
The Crafton Tull engineering and architectural firm and Nabholz Corporation, was selected to manage construction of the project.
The A&P Commission hopes the complex will attract more visitors to the city to participate in youth sports competition, a growing and ever more competitive industry.
Local traveling teams go to meets in such cities at Cape Girardeau, Mo., which have similar complexes to the one being considered here. In Arkansas, a similar complex has been constructed in Benton, and one is under construction in Conway.
The commission is also scheduled to consider an advisory contract with Eastern Sports Management, a consulting firm that conducted a feasibility study for the project. Eastern Sports concluded the Jonesboro market could support and benefit financially from the proposed complex through increased traffic in hotels, restaurants and shopping venues.
The commission will meet at 2:30 p.m. in the city council chambers of the Jonesboro Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
