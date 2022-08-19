JONESBORO — The Advertising and Promotion Commission is slated to take the next step toward building a new sports complex in Jonesboro.
The commission will meet on Tuesday to consider a recommendation from a steering committee it appointed to pursue the purchase of 32 acres Arkansas State University owns facing Race Street, east of Brown’s Lane.
The steering committee decided on the site after a consulting firm identified several potential locations that would be close to hotels, restaurants and shopping venues.
Eastern Sports Management, a Virginia-based company also found the following sites workable:
Part of The Mall at Turtle Creek, which was reduced to just a few stores following a March 28, 2020, tornado. Wack said the 200,000-square-foot complex would fit within the mall’s footprint, and could potentially save the expense of developing parking and other infrastructure. It offers convenient access.
East Parker Road, 35.58 acres just east of the Honda of Jonesboro dealership.
Land east of a 73-acre tract the city bought in 2016 near Joe Mack Campbell Park.
Unlike the private property ESM identified, acquisition of the Race Street property could take additional time, because of state law, said Dr. Len Frey, ASU executive vice chancellor for finance and administration and chief operating officer.
“We are open to conversations, and will follow the state of Arkansas requirements for property sale if that is a direction we pursue,” Fry told The Sun. “Should we decide to sell, we would get a formal appraisal, advertise for bids, and then seek Board of Trustees approval.”
A 2 percent tax on prepared food, which went into effect Jan. 1, will provide the funding for the project. Jerry Morgan, chairman of the A&P Commission, said last month that the tax could bring in more than $4.9 million by the end of this year, based on the first six months and historical dining trends for the second half of the year.
The commission will also consider the process for hiring a financial advisor for the project and other professional services associated with the complex.
In July, John Wack, ESM’s chief executive, outlined the need for space for 10 basketball courts, which would also serve as 20 volleyball courts, a 50 meter competitive swimming pool, a smaller warmup pool and a 36,800-square-foot field that can be used for soccer or other sports or events.
There would also be an outdoor aquatics facility, that Wack described as “more than a splash pad, less than a water park.” It could feature two water slides, a lazy river pool, zero depth entry leisure pool and other water amenities.
The commission will meet at 10 a.m. in city council chambers of Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The steering committee will meet at noon Tuesday in the first floor conference room of Municipal Center to discuss other issues related to planning for the complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.