JONESBORO — A committee helpinag to plan a new indoor sports complex in Jonesboro will interview representatives from two national groups on Jan. 25, Renee Golas, sports marketing director for the city’s Advertising and Promotion Commission, said Tuesday.
The steering committee weighed the qualifications of four companies that responded to requests for proposals during a meeting Tuesday morning.
Construction of the complex will be funded by a 2 percent tax on prepared foods, which went into effect on New Year’s Day. City officials have estimated about 360 businesses in the city would collect the tax on the city’s behalf, and would raise about $2.5 million per year. That revenue is expected to be used to fund a bond issue to pay for construction.
SF Companies is a firm that provides planning and funding guidance, development and management services The team of architects, engineers and other professionals has helped plan facilities as small as multi-purpose facilities in Benton, Hot Springs and Paducah, Ky., and larger complexes, including Baylor University’s football stadium and pro basketball venues in Atlanta and San Antonio.
The company envisions a 21-week process for determining the size and scope of the facility in Jonesboro.
The other finalist is Pinnacle and Eastern Sports Management, which was involved in a $50 million Memphis + Event Complex, projected to open this year, and a facility in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Both finalists will be expected to provide the community with information on how they believe the facility will generate economic benefits for the general public and business community.
After gathering input from local residents and developing a proposal, the consulting firm will submit the plan to the A&P Commission. The Jonesboro City Council will make the final decision.
