JONESBORO — The potential of building a multipurpose indoor sports complex with a new tax on prepared foods will be the subject of a special meeting of the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission at 1 p.m. Monday.
During a special meeting on Aug. 17, commissioners listened to a presentation from Danny Kapales, the city’s parks and recreation director, on what other cities in Arkansas and other states have developed. One of the examples he cited was $21.53 million River Center at Benton, a 89,000-square-foot multipurpose facility. It includes an aquatics center and space for four basketball courts and eight volleyball courts, Kapales said.
Today, the city operates one outdoor pool, formerly owned by the YMCA.
Jonesboro voters in 2019 rejected a sales tax increase that would have funded a variety of recreational and quality of life projects. The specifics of the proposed projects weren’t revealed before the special election.
In Monday’s meeting, commissioners will consider whether to move ahead with a feasibility study to develop specifics for a project and whether to impose the tax on prepared food.
State law allows cities the size of Jonesboro to impose up to 4 percent taxes on prepared foods and hotel room rentals.
However, the city doesn’t tax food and the tax rate for hotel rooms is 3 percent. It’s expected to produce more than $700,000 this year.
Raising the tax does not require voter approval, but approval of the city council.
Under state law, the proceeds from the tax are administered by the Advertising and Promotion Commission, independent of the rest of city government.
The law specifies that funds collected by an A&P tax can be used for:
Promoting and developing parks and recreation areas.
Advertising and promoting the city and surrounding area.
Building, rebuilding, equipping, maintaining and operating a convention center.
Operating tourism promotion facilities.
Paying the principal, interest, fees and expenses on bond issues that are authorized under the law for a convention center.
Funding of the arts.
A 1 percent prepared food tax would generate an estimated $1.48 million per year in Jonesboro, said Andrew Guiltner, the city’s accountant. Charging 4 percent would raise about $5.92 million, he said.
Depending on the size of the project, the city could pledge revenue from the tax toward a 14-year bond.
A second option would be to borrow the funds from a local bank for up to five years, using the tax revenue as collateral. With that option, he said the city could borrow up to $28.5 million for a project at the 4 percent tax rate. With the bond issue, the city could raise $88.8 million over 15 years, according to information he presented.
The commission will meet in the city council chambers at Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
