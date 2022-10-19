JONESBORO — The leader of the company that coordinated a feasibility study for an indoor sports complex said Tuesday his team has planned a facility that can perform a lot of functions year-round.
John Wack, CEO of Eastern Sports Management, presented the final report Tuesday in separate meetings of the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission and the Jonesboro City Council.
The 258-page report details the demand for the space, both on a local level and regionally, and provided financial calculations for the facility’s operation.
The proposed design of the 200,000-square-foot indoor facility would include:
10 basketball courts, convertible to 20 volleyball courts.
Two indoor artificial turf fields measuring 90-feet-by-180.
An indoor aquatics area with a 50-meter pool, diving boards, spectator seating and a warmup pool with a splash pad.
The 22,000-square-foot outdoor aquatics area could include:
A lazy river pool with a 200-foot perimeter.
Zero depth entry leisure pool.
Wack said the indoor facility would be easily convertible to accommodate other community events not related to sports.
“Really, just anything that you can imagine,” Wack said. “Somebody needing a large, column-free unobstructed space, you can utilize that.”
No hard-dollar figure for construction has been disclosed, but Wack offered this estimate: “We think this mix of assets can be constructed, including the exterior aquatics area, at $260 a square-foot.”
That computes to $57.2 million.
However, Wack said that estimate was arrived at 90 days ago, when the price of many building materials had skyrocketed, due to supply chain problems.
The city imposed a 2 percent tax on prepared foods, effective Jan. 1, to finance construction of the complex. Through September, the tax has bought in $3,769,577, according to the city’s finance department. By year’s end, city officials anticipate collecting another $1.35 million.
The city hasn’t yet bought the land for the proposed site of the project. The A&P Commission, which would own the facility, has targeted 32 acres owned by Arkansas State University on Race Street east of McClellan Drive.
The city initially bid $3.75 million for the property However, Mayor Harold Copenhaver said ASU is bound by state law to accept no less than the fair market value assigned to the property by its independent appraiser.
“So in saying all that, there is only one other option at this time, if the commission were to choose that, is to either accept their appraisal of $4 million,” Copenhaver said. “… if we decided and you decided as a commission to move for another appraisal, the process would have to be an appraiser appointed by the governor of the state of Arkansas,” Copenhaver said seeking a second appraisal could add another six months to the procurement process.
The commission agreed to accept the $4 million price. In addition, the commission agreed to pay $1.1 million for an additional 4 acres owned by Arisa Health (Mid-South Health Systems). Copenhaver said Arisa will need up to a year to find a new location for the clients who are housed on the property, but he said that wouldn’t affect construction progress.
Kevin Hodges, chairman of the steering committee helping plan the facility, said he hopes to have a recommendation for an architectural/engineering team within the next couple of weeks. He said 16 companies from across the country submitted letters of interest.
The full report will be posted on the city’s website, jonesboro.org.
