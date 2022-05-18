JONESBORO — Although it has been met with some controversy, “Spring Awakening,” produced by CenterStage Productions, will open on June 3 at 7 p.m. at the Arkansas State University Pavilion in Jonesboro.
A coming-of-age rock musical with music by Duncan Sheik and book and lyrics by Steven Sater, “Spring Awakening” is based on the 1891 German play of the same name by Frank Wedekind.
Set in late 19th-century Germany, the musical, which utilizes alternative rock as part of the folk-infused rock score, explores the story of teenagers discovering the inner and outer turmoil of adolescent sexuality.
According to a Facebook post by CenterStage Productions on May 2, “Spring Awakening” is one of the most revolutionary musicals of the 21st century, bursting with honesty, heart and hormones as youth in revolt search for truth and belonging amidst austere adults who refuse to hear them.
“Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical,” it said, ‘Spring Awakening’ explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is both illuminating and unforgettable. The musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll focusing on late nineteenth-century students on their passage as they navigate teenage self-discovery and coming of age anxiety in a powerful celebration of youth and rebellion.”
However, Board of Directors Executive Director for CenterStage Productions Taylor Heinen said on Tuesday that it has been met with some push back by some members of the community, which she believes cost them their first venue.
The play, which will be directed by Heinen and Assistant Director Brad Meadows, does contain adult language and mature themes including sexual content, abuse and suicide and is intended for mature audiences. However, Hienen said that this is the first time they have ever gotten sure harsh feedback.
“Luckily, we have a lot of great people who are coming together and doing something they believe in,” Heinen said, noting that the cast and crew have had to raise the funds themselves for production costs including the $2,400 venue rental and $700 for costumes.
Henien said that ticket sales are going well, but CenterStage Productions Fundraising Director and Stage Manager Kerigan Wilson said there have been challenges with taking on “Spring Awakening.”
“We feel as though the entire cast and crew has stepped back and wondered,... Why are we doing this?... What are we doing this for?... And most importantly, who are we doing this for? The answer is actually quite simple. We are doing this show for the unspoken, the lost and the forgotten,” Wilson said.
“This show is for the ones who suffer in silence and scream for help, yet are not heard,” she said. “No one discusses the young women who have died from back alley abortions, or the victims of various forms of violence – such as domestic abuse, sexual assault or suicide. This show portrays the stories of millions of people around the globe in the face of those who wish to spread the plague of ignorance and silence those who are different.”
She said it is a story that speaks the truth on what goes through the minds and souls of young people, and it is a story that needs to be told.
“’Spring Awakening’ was created to change and save the lives of everyone who will give the story a chance,” she said.
She did admit that the play was a difficult piece to work with every day because of the intensity of the content. Although Wilson said that it is even more troublesome going into rehearsals and knowing that someone, somewhere, is living the harsh reality of the show.
“An adolescent boy could be struggling to understand his changing body and have no reliable adult to turn to,” she said. “A teenage girl could be sustaining sexual or domestic abuse and suffering in silence. Someone could also be contemplating suicide because they believe they are a disappointment to their friends and family.”
“The reality is that even though these issues are being discussed further in our society, there is a lot of progress to be made,” she said. “The hope is that this piece of art will serve to further the progress and save lives.”
Wilson noted that CenterStage Productions is comprised off the most compassionate and kind-hearted people, who fight for the greater good.
“Each member of the cast and crew has poured so much of themselves into ‘Spring Awakening’ and I am extremely honored to work alongside them. It is not just the stories of others we are telling, but our own as well. We have all sat together to discuss how profound it is that the content of the show is being discussed in our political climate; a documentary even came out about ‘Spring Awakening’ a few weeks ago,” she said. “As a result, we cannot help but believe that we were meant to put on this show. ‘Spring Awakening’ might be the wake up call that Northeast Arkansas needs to better teach people on the importance of being educated on various issues and showing kindness to others.”
“We strongly urge the Jonesboro community to come see ‘Spring Awakening’ and not shy away from the important conversations to be had after viewing the show,” Wilson said. “We desire to change lives, as well as ensure our viewers know they are loved and valued, regardless of where they come from or what they have been through.”
“It is important that people come see the play because there are valuable lessons to be learned,” she said, noting that the play might be set in 1891 Germany but the ideas remain the same.
“They had same struggles and challenges that we experience today,” Wilson said. “We have to realize that these issues are not just going on now but they have been going on for centuries.”
In fact, mental health plays such an important part to them that, Heinen said they will have mental health professionals and organizations at the event for those who need help including Clinical Social Work and Therapist Brooke Weaver, LCSW; A Lovely Pause; Northeast Arkansas Children’s Advocacy Center (NEACAC); Consolidated Youth Services, Inc; the Arkansas Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention(AFSP), Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), the Suicide Hotline and many more.
Heinen said that they will be there to provide literature and options for mental health and other issues.
In addition to the opening performance, the production will be presented on June 4 at 7 p.m. and June 5 at 2 p.m. Tickets for “Spring Awakening” are on sale now for $17 each at https://www.ticketor.com/arkcsp or at the door as well.
For more information call Heinen at 870-530-9188 or email her at taylor. heinen1@yahoo.com.
