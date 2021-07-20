JONESBORO — The sight of a 2003 GMC Envoy pulling a heavy duty dump bed trailer at around 4 a.m. made officers suspicious.
Jeremy Parnell, an agent for the 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, said the tandem axle trailer was extremely heavy and “had the SUV squatted in the rear end quite a bit.”
While they initially thought the driver may be driving stolen property, it turned out he owned the vehicle.
However, police also determined two passengers owned illegal drugs.
On Monday, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Donna Gail Carpenter, 57, and Monica M. Ivy, 36, both of Jonesboro, with felony possession of 4.8 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Carpenter also faces misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Their bonds were set at $5,000 each.
Carpenter is on felony probation, which prompted police to search her belongings, Parnell wrote in a probable cause affidavit.
The judge also found probable cause for charges against the following:
Robert Sheffield, 56, of Jonesboro, possession of meth with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia with the purpose to package; $30,000 bond.
Billy Clemons, 45, of Tuckerman, possession of meth to deliver and misdemeanor possession of marijuana; $7,500 bond.
Rickey Holmes, 62, of rural Harrisburg, possession of meth with the purpose to deliver; $15,000 bond.
Larry Eugene Floyd, 49, of Trumann, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond
Anthony Horton, 45, of Jonesboro, possession of meth; $3,500.
Jerry Johnson, 53, of Bay, possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of Xanax.
Timothy Roark, age unavailable, of Bono, felony possession of more than 5 ounces of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia; posted $2,500 bond.
Wilma Geane Andrews, 34, of Jonesboro, possession of meth; $5,000 bond.
Emily Ann Bost, 26, of Jonesboro, felony possession of hydrocodone; $500 bond.
Ginger Grimes, 29, of Bono, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Audrey Smith, 30, of Counce, Tenn., felony possession of meth and drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Gabrielle Smith, 23, of Jonesboro, possession of meth; $1,500 bond.
Shannon Marie Dodson, 39, and Terry Dodson, both of Jonesboro, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana; $3,500 bond.
Plenny Pearl Barkdull, 49, of Trumann, possession of methamphetamine; $1,500 bond.
Dalton Adams, 59, of Trumann, possession of drug paraphernalia; $2,000 bond.
Krismon Cain Chambers, 30, of Lafe, felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor assault on a family or household member and interfering with emergency communications.
Joshua Beasley, 46, of Jonesboro, felony second offense of third-degree domestic battering; $7,500 bond.
Scott Brown, 30, of Jonesboro, theft by receiving of a vehicle; $3,500 bond.
Erick Lee Bynum, 34, of Jonesboro, felony theft by receiving of a firearm and misdemeanor discharging a firearm within city limits.
Clayton Kelley, 37, of Jonesboro, breaking or entering in a vehicle; $2,500 bond.
