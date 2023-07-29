WEINER — The St. Anthony’s Catholic Church has ministered to residents of Weiner for more than 100 years and now the church and several of it’s surrounding structures have been nominated for the National Register of Historic Places.
According to press release from Arkansas Heritage, the State Review Board of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will meet on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Little Rock to review properties which are being presented for consideration into the Arkansas Register of Historic Places, as well as nominations to the National Register of Historic Places.
The State Review Board, which is appointed by the governor, is an 11-member committee that works with the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program to select properties for the Arkansas Register and approve nominations to be sent to the National Register.
Dr. Jeannie Sitzer, who has been a teacher at the Weiner School District for many years, spearheaded the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Historic District project while writing her dissertation for her masters degree in Heritage Studies at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
“I applied for the Arkansas Registry first and they came and met with me. ” Sitzer explained.
She said the buildings included in the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Historic District are the church, the rectory, the school and the nuns’ house.
“All four of those buildings gained the approval,” Sitzer said, noting the help she received from her professor, Dr. Edward Salo, who is the Associate Director of Heritage Studies at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
“I thought that it would should be added to the historic register, and he told me not to give up on that and hopefully it could be added,” Sitzer said. “So Dr. Salo helped because it was easy for him, he does this all the time.”
In fact, she said, while taking her PhD training, they would be assigned to look at the history of older structures, such as building in downtown Jonesboro.
“He’d give us a certain building and we had to research it,” she said, adding how much she loved history and learning about the old structures, researching what came before them, studying the old photographs to see what the people were like at the time.
“It was just really interesting ... and then I thought, you know, I really didn’t have a personal relationship with any of the buildings in Jonesboro, except that maybe I would eat in some of them that are now restaurants,” Sitzer explained. “I got to thinking that it sure would be nice to know about this church.”
She said while talking with Dr. Salo about focusing on getting the church on the National Historic Registry as part of her dissertation, he pointed out that with the rest of the buildings it would be a historic district.
“Before I even started on the church, I had to find out about the town because, it’s not like all of a sudden someone said, oh, let’s have a Catholic Church,” she laughed, noting that the town was originally named West Prairie when it began in the 1800s as a railroad town that produced lumber.
Sitzer recalled that the town got its current name from the main train conductor, whose last name was Weiner, because the people who lived around there thought so much of him.
Sitzer said as the town grew, the community went from having one main church to having individual churches.
“The Catholics were one of them because we had Germans coming in to cut the timber and they were trying to get farm land started. The first Catholic Church was built in 1906, but we would have visiting priests,” Sitzer said, noting that the current building, which was built in 1936, was actually the third as the first two were destroyed by fire.
“The first little church lasted until the 1930s, when in the middle of night in early 1930s a fire broke out, probably from a little bit of wiring that they had, and they built a new one and it didn’t last a year before it had another fire, and so after that they built this one,” she explained.
“That was one thing about the parishioners, they were a tight knit little family here and so they would see a need, they would raise the money and they would do the work,” she said noting that the pews and kneelers had even come from an old tree on her husband Gary’s grandfather’s farm.
Sitzer shared many stories about St. Anthony’s, as well as details about the church including the Italian marble, the church bell and the stained glass windows.
She also told about the rectory where the priests lived and still live, the school where they taught the children and what parishioners call the nuns’ house, which is now the Sunday school building.
Sitzer is anxiously awaiting the results of Wednesday’s review, but she is proud of the work that has gone into getting the district recognized.
“Once I made that decision, I never wavered from it,” she stated. “This was going to be what I wanted my dissertation to be on and I really enjoyed it.”
