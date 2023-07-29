WEINER — The St. Anthony’s Catholic Church has ministered to residents of Weiner for more than 100 years and now the church and several of it’s surrounding structures have been nominated for the National Register of Historic Places.

According to press release from Arkansas Heritage, the State Review Board of the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will meet on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Little Rock to review properties which are being presented for consideration into the Arkansas Register of Historic Places, as well as nominations to the National Register of Historic Places.