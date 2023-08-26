JONESBORO — Connie Hill remembers the days before St. Bernards Medical Center began heart care services.
Hill, vice president of heart care services, was there when it started in 1983, along with her husband, Dr. Roger Hill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
JONESBORO — Connie Hill remembers the days before St. Bernards Medical Center began heart care services.
Hill, vice president of heart care services, was there when it started in 1983, along with her husband, Dr. Roger Hill.
“Before 1983, we treated heart attacks with medications and we transferred a lot of people out of this community,” Hill said in an interview Friday. “And we had a lot of people who did not get care. They had a heart attack that couldn’t be stopped and suffered the damage and the limits of that.”
Many patients didn’t survive.
Patients would often have to be transferred to specialists in Memphis or St. Louis.
A trip to Memphis in 1983 wasn’t as quick or easy back then, with only two-lane roads from here to Interstate 55.
“In 1983, when the hospital committed to build a program, our very first heart attack patient here was taken care of with a catheter that was put in the artery and dripped in medicine,” Hill explained. “That was what we had then. But it stopped the heart attack.”
As heart medicine advanced, so has the St. Bernards Heart & Vascular unit, providing seamless heart care services. Now, patients “very rarely” have to leave Northeast Arkansas, she said.
“And with the addition or our advanced heart care program in the last six months, it’ll hardly be ever now, because we started doing ECMO services,” Hill said. An ECMO machine provides life support to patients whose heart and lungs can’t provide enough gas exchange or perfusion. It completely replaces the function of the heart and lungs to allow the medical team to repair the injury or, in some cases, wait for the heart or lung transplant.
“So, a patient now who previously would have gone to St. Louis for an artificial heart can get those here, so we’ve come a long way,” she said.
Now, St. Bernards boasts 18 board-certified specialists encompassing general cardiology, interventional cardiology, cardiovascular surgery, cardiac electrophysiology and vascular and endovascular surgery.
The hospital celebrated the past 40 years Friday with a luncheon for staff members and their partners at local ambulance services and other first responders.
Since the beginning of the program in 1983, the hospital has performed more than 500,000 cardiac procedures, including more than 15,000 open heart surgeries, said Michael Givens, St. Bernards administrator.
“And today, we celebrate our latest awards from the American Heart Association, including the highest possible awards for heart attack care within our entire region,” Givens said. “The fact is, that we here at St. Bernards have the most comprehensive, forward thinking, and state of the art heart care program in our state. … a program like this saves lives in Northeast Arkansas. And that’s what it is all about.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.