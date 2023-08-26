Rogers

Connie Hill and her husband, Dr. Roger Hill, two of the original staff members of St. Bernards Heart & Vascular program, speak with visitors following a ceremony Friday celebrating 40 years of heart care in Northeast Arkansas.

 Keith Inman / The Sun

JONESBORO — Connie Hill remembers the days before St. Bernards Medical Center began heart care services.

Hill, vice president of heart care services, was there when it started in 1983, along with her husband, Dr. Roger Hill.

