Eastern Arkansas’ largest annual event dedicated to community health and wellness, the “St. Bernards Medical Group Health Expo,” returns April 9 to First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro following a two-year pause.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted organizers to shutter the event in 2020 and 2021, but recent hospitalization decreases provide an opportunity to hold Health Expo in a safe environment.
This year’s Health Expo, formerly known as “Health & Fitness Expo,” will operate as a one-day event on Saturday, April 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. rather than Saturday and Sunday like previous events. Still, the event will offer numerous free health screenings from St. Bernards clinicians while providing face-to-face interaction with specialty and primary care providers through newly-established “Health Pods.”
In addition, both the “Kids Zone” area and panel discussions return, making the event family-friendly and suitable for all ages. Finally, a blood drive hosted by the American Red Cross and an onsite Job Fair hosted by St. Bernards Healthcare gives attendees a chance to help replenish critically low blood supplies and explore new career opportunities in healthcare within a casual setting.
St. Bernards Medical Group (SBMG) Health Expo Physician Chair Devi Nair, M.D., cited an urgency of bringing back the annual Health Expo to Northeast Arkansas.
“Each year, the Health Expo reaches our vulnerable populations who may otherwise go without vital health screenings and information,” Dr. Nair said. “And because we offer such a far-reaching comprehensive health event, each person who attends will benefit, regardless of their age, background or health history.”
At the last event held in 2019, the Health Expo saw more than 10,000 attendees and included hundreds of St. Bernards volunteers. Cade Martin, M.D., SBMG President, expressed his optimism that this year’s event may reach similar heights.
“Over the past two years, we’ve fielded many questions about bringing back the Health Expo,” Dr. Martin said. “I know the community is excited to see it return, and I look forward to the important free services we’ll provide.”
Of note, St. Bernards Healthcare and SBMG will combine with St. Bernards Sports Medicine again for their annual Student-Athlete Pre-Participation Evaluations the following day, April 10, at First National Bank Arena. These comprehensive evaluations provide area students, grade 7-12, the opportunity to play sports within an Arkansas Activities Association setting. St. Bernards provides this service at no cost to students of partnering schools.
More information about both days can be found at http://stbexpo.com.
