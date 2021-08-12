JONESBORO — Northeast Arkansas’ largest health care providers announced Thursday they will require all their employees to become vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.
As of Thursday, there were 1,122 active cases among Craighead County residents, including 106 reported new cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. One new death Thursday brought the county’s death toll to 198.
St. Bernards Healthcare President and CEO Chris Barber said his organization must take every effort to protect the health of patients, visitors and employees alike. He said more than 70 percent of St. Bernards employees have received the vaccine.
“The vaccines work, they’re safe and they’re highly effective at preventing serious disease and COVID-19 hospitalizations,” Barber said. “With hospitals across the state challenged to provide more patient beds, the vaccine remains our best tool to meet our community’s evolving and growing needs.”
St. Bernards made the announcement after offering the vaccine since December and providing individual incentives and education to every employee who received the vaccine. To date, St. Bernards has invested more than $1 million in vaccination incentives. It also recently began offering the COVID vaccine seven days a week using a combination of six physician clinics.
Baptist Memorial Health Care President and CEO Jason Little said, “With the growing threat of COVID-19 variants and our duty to provide a safe environment for vulnerable patients, a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for our employees is the responsible and right thing to do.”
About 60 percent of Baptist’s 19,000-plus employees in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee are vaccinated.
“As health care providers, we have seen firsthand the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine in preventing severe illness and hospitalizations,” said Little. “We are taking every reasonable precaution to protect our courageous employees who are exposed to this virus daily.”
The overwhelming majority of Baptist’s hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
“As health care providers, it’s important that we set the example and take the lead in protecting our community,” said Little.
Barber said all members of his leadership team must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.
Barber said health care providers have a duty to lead public health initiatives – including vaccination efforts – by example.
“Vaccinating against COVID-19 is the single-greatest, most-pressing health initiative in recent years, and we all must do our part,” Barber said. “Quite simply, our patients should not wonder whether they receive care from an unvaccinated person.”
Little offered similar thoughts.
“As health care providers, it’s important that we set the example and take the lead in protecting our community,” said Little.
Both nonprofit health care organizations said they will make exceptions among employees who cannot receive the vaccine for documented health reasons or specific religious objections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.