JONESBORO — The drop in state funding for the Craighead County Crisis Stabilization Unit isn’t a concern for St. Bernards Behavioral Health, media relations manager Michell Nail said Wednesday.
“The funding cut was not a concern for us,” he said. “We went into this knowing it was coming.”
St. Bernards is taking over as the health provider at the unit after Mid-South Health Systems said it was withdrawing from the unit.
St. Bernards begins as the provider on Oct. 1, Nail said.
“We’re going to make it work,” he said. “It’s not going to hinder us from making it work.”
The state Department of Human Services, which has provided $132,000 a month to the unit, will reduce its funding to $90,000 a month, but will increase its Medicaid funding, according to DHS.
Nail said it’s possible that some of Mid-South’s nursing employees at the CSU could go to work for St. Bernards.
“The funding cut was not a concern for us,” Nail said. “We went into this knowing about it.”
Nail said taking over a local health unit was the right fit for St. Bernards.
“From out perspective, the Craighead County unit was a local thing right here at home,” he said. “It was the ideal situation.”
Nail said Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s office has given St. Bernards good resources for manning the unit.
“We jumped at the chance,” he said.
He said the goal of the unit, which serves 20 counties in Northeast Arkansas, is to help people facing a non-violent mental health issue.
“Our goal is to get them stabilized and get them back on their feet,” Nail said. “We’re coming a long way into help people with mental illness.”
Kathryn Griffin, Justice Reinvestment coordinator at the governor’s office, said Medicaid payments are increasing from $350 a day per patient to $572 a day. She praised Mid-South for its work on the transition.
She also said County Judge Marvin Day worked hard to get St. Bernards involved.
Hutchinson issued a statement Wednesday.
“I am pleased that St. Bernards Behavioral Health has agreed to partner with Craighead County as the new mental health provider for the Craighead County Regional CSU,” Hutchinson said. “St. Bernards transition should be smooth with no break in the quality of service provided by Mid-South Health. Mid-South has graciously agreed to assist in the transition. The state is committed to provide assistance to those suffering from mental illness, and also provide law enforcement with an alternative to detention for those suffering from mental crisis.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.