JONESBORO — St. Bernards Behavioral Health announced Wednesday it has launched its 24/7 Call Center to provide informational resources for behavioral and mental health-related services and questions.
The Call Center – staffed by licensed health professionals in confidential settings – will guide callers to available behavioral health resources.
SBBH Assistant Vice President Kevin Byron made the announcement as part of National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month, saying this type of regional, around-the-clock service has not existed in Northeast Arkansas.
“Many people who call us have tried sifting through information online, and it quickly grew overwhelming for them,” Byron said. “Our goal with the Call Center is provide the community with a practical resource on taking the next step toward better mental health.”
Byron said the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of readily available mental health services.
“COVID really exacerbated a prevalent crisis,” Byron said. “St. Bernards immediately recognized a need to expand service delivery by meeting people where they are, even if they have no established history with us. The new Call Center demonstrates our commitment to that cause.”
Rebecca Brubaker, executive director of the Crisis Center of Arkansas, agreed.
“Before COVID we had 296 calls a month,” she said. “Since COVID we have 1,850 calls a month.”
“It looks like this Call Center will be a great addition in the Jonesboro area for those seeking mental health resources,” Brubaker said in an email. “Our hotline staff will have the information available to them when we get calls from the Jonesboro area so that we can make referrals to the Call Center.”
Dr. Dan Johnson, a neuropsychologist with Clinical Neuropsych and Associates in Jonesboro, said the Call Center is a much-needed addition to the Jonesboro area.
“I’m glad to see we’re able to implement the Call Center,” Johnson said. “It’s a huge win for the mental health community for Jonesboro and the surrounding area.”
He said callers may be wanting to avoid a crisis situation.
Brian Rader, chief strategic officer for Alleviant Health Center, said a 24-hour, seven-days a week call center is a needed service for Northeast Arkansas.
“I think it’s needed everywhere,” Rader said. “Anxiety doesn’t happen 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For veterans with PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) the trigger comes on later in the evening when they have time to reflect.”
He said about 1-in-6 emergency room cases involve people with mental health issues. Rader added that insurance companies don’t reimburse hospitals for mental health cases as much as they do for other medical issues.
Rader said depression and stress can create medical problems involving heart and pulmonary issues. He said having a place to call is urgently needed.
“If they have the courage to pick up the damn phone, there should be someone to answer,” he said.
Byron said St. Bernards designed the Call Center to operate as a supplemental resource alongside crisis services and hotlines.
“The Call Center exists to educate the general public on available behavioral health options, so it works in tandem with crisis services,” Byron said. “But I can’t stress the following enough: If any person experiences thoughts of harm or suicide, we urge them to go directly to the Emergency Department or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). They can get the best stabilization help there.”
The SBBH 24/7 Call Center is available immediately to assist with behavioral health questions at (870) 207-0440.
