Jonesboro High School eleventh-grade athlete Braydan Sledge performs a squat-jump on St. Bernards’ new dual force plate testing system, ForceDecks, while Matt Brandon, physical therapy specialist at St. Bernards Sports Medicine, monitors his results on Tuesday morning at the Hurricane Stadium Indoor Facility on the Jonesboro High School campus. The device lets clinicians measure gait, balance, changes of pressure, body symmetry and rehabilitation progress, among other clinical measurements.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School athletes gathered as St. Bernards Sports Medicine clinicians demonstrated their new dual force plate testing system, aptly known as ForceDecks, by taking the individual athletes’ measurements during a squat-jump exercise on Tuesday morning at the Hurricane Stadium Indoor Facility, located behind Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium on the Jonesboro High School Campus.

According to a press release from St. Bernards Healthcare, the ForceDecks device was designed to help area high school athletes with training and injury rehabilitation as it lets clinicians measure gait, balance, changes of pressure, body symmetry and rehabilitation progress, among others.