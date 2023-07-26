JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School athletes gathered as St. Bernards Sports Medicine clinicians demonstrated their new dual force plate testing system, aptly known as ForceDecks, by taking the individual athletes’ measurements during a squat-jump exercise on Tuesday morning at the Hurricane Stadium Indoor Facility, located behind Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium on the Jonesboro High School Campus.
According to a press release from St. Bernards Healthcare, the ForceDecks device was designed to help area high school athletes with training and injury rehabilitation as it lets clinicians measure gait, balance, changes of pressure, body symmetry and rehabilitation progress, among others.
However, St. Bernards Communication Manager Mitchell Nail noted on Tuesday morning that the device is not just for athletes as it has many other clinical applications as well, such as balance testing for elderly patients.
Carly Swain, physical therapy manager at St. Bernards Sports Medicine, said on Tuesday morning that ForceDecks is new state-of-the-art equipment, which is used all around the world with professional athletes and professional teams including NFL, NBA and MLB teams.
“It’s called VALD performance ballistics,” Swain explained. “Basically it’s like two smart plates, which are going to give true objective information on patient strength and their muscular control.”
“So previously we relied heavily on just observation and pure subjective information on returning the patient back to play or to work,” she continued. “But now this gives us true objective data of the patients, of their strength and of their muscular control. It’s going to show us if there’s any imbalances, if they’re favoring one side over the other.”
“The best part about it is that we’re testing them in a functional capacity,” she said. “Where we did have some equipment in the past that would just test their pure strength, but this is showing it in a functional capacity. So it’s giving us the truest information on if they are ready to return to play because we do all kinds of functional movements, squat jumps, regular weighted squats, landing off of the box and seeing how they’re landing and if they’re landing symmetrically.”
Swain said also noted they will be visiting all the Craighead County schools that they serve, including the Jonesboro, Nettleton, Westside, Valley View, Brookland and Trumann School Districts.
“We’re going around to all the schools and getting all the area athletes’ baseline, basically what their normal is,” Swain said, noting that they have already done several schools.
“So the idea is that if they [athletes] have a lower extremity injury, when they come to us for the rehab, we will have what their normal is and so we’ll definitely be able to tell when they’re ready to return to play.”
“St. Bernard’s already provides all of the area athletic trainers to the schools,” she said. “We’re just providing this as additional service to the schools. We’re going to come back every year and retest the kids and see how much stronger they’ve gotten from the year before, which really gives the schools an idea of how their strength and conditioning programs are working.”
“So, the coaches are loving it and the kids are loving it. Of course, they [the kids] kind of get a little competitive spirit going and, you know, making it a competition.
The testing has been fairly easy as they have chosen one test, which takes about two minutes per athlete, as a baseline, Swain said.
“We can do numerous tests on this, but the one that gives us the most information is the squat jump,” she stated. “That gives us an idea of their strength and of their reactive time, of how quick their feet are leaving the ground. And then of course it gives us their height, their vertical and when they’re jumping, so that one gives us the most information.”
“Plus, we are the only PT clinic in the state of Arkansas that has it so far,” Swain noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.