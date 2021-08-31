JONESBORO — After months of uncertainty, St. Bernards Behavioral Health will take over as the provider of services at the Craighead County Crisis Stabilization Unit, St. Bernards announced Tuesday.
Mid-South Health had been the provider at the CSU since its inception in October 2019, but a cut in state funding caused Mid-South Health Systems to withdraw its services.
The Craighead unit serves 20 counties in Northeast Arkansas. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the state Legislature created the concept to have four units statewide in 2017 as an alternative to jails and emergency room for people who suffer a mental health crisis.
The state Department of Human Services, which has provided $132,000 a month to the unit, will reduce its funding to $90,000 a month, but will increase its Medicaid funding, according to DHS.
In a news release, Kevin Byron, St. Bernards Behavioral Health assistant vice president, said he appreciates Mid-South Health Systems laying a solid foundation and developing the CSU.
“St. Bernards Behavioral Health has always had great partnerships with other regional providers,” Byron said. “We intend to work together to ensure a seamless transition of care.”
Byron said SBBH plans to provide services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In addition, the CSU will receive access to SBBH psychiatry, nursing, licensed therapy and discharge planning staff.
“The continued growth and success of this facility is paramount,” Byron said. “St. Bernards remains committed to the mental wellness needs of Northeast Arkansas.”
The CSU has 16 beds.
“I look forward to the partnership with St. Bernards,” Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said. The CSU is under Boyd’s supervision.
“It’ll be a great working relationship,” he said. “It’s a well-needed advantage. I’m glad we didn’t end up like Fayetteville.”
He called the CSU a way to give people a hand up as needed.
The CSU in Fayetteville closed its doors in June after Ozark Guidance, its health provider and a subsidiary of Arisa Health Systems, which also owns Mid-South, withdrew from the unit.
Earlier this month, Mid-South said it couldn’t continue its services under the funding plan.
“If the changes made by the state remain the status quo, Arisa Health does not feel we can provide the safe and secure treatment we have been providing with those resources and will probably cease our participation in the CSU later this year, unless circumstances change,” Brad Hyde of Mid-South said in a statement.
