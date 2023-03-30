JONESBORO — Special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause to charge Tera Foisy with second-degree battery after Foisy’s roommate suffered a stab wound.
Police responded Sunday to Foisy’s residence in the 2600 block of North Church Street about a disturbance, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The victim said he got into a heated argument with Foisy, who picked up a knife and got into his face. The victim said he struck Foisy in the face and was then stabbed in the arm.
Halsey left Foisy’s temporary bond at $7,500. Foisy’s next court date is May 26 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Halsey found probable cause to charge:
Destiny Devine, 26, of Jonesboro, with first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; $2,500 bond.
Lori Bullock, 27, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Bryce James, 33, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $2,500 bond.
Joseph Vagness, 42, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $2,500 bond.
Mckiney Williams, 67, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and parole violation; $3,500 bond.
Gary Joe McIlwain, 43, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $5,000.
Savanah Harper, 27, of Harrisburg, with felony failure to appear; $15,000.
Richard Chism, 28, of Harrisburg, with felony failure to appear; $10,000 bond.
Jermaine Stewart, 30, of Forrest City, with felony failure to appear; released on $18,000 bond.
Aaron Wiley, 37, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $10,000 bond.
Kevion Thompson, 28, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $5,000 bond.
Ronald Gray, 26, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $7,500 bond.
Paige Gild, 24, of Trumann, with probation violation; $5,000 bond.
Jamie Brooks, 44, of Trumann, with probation violation; $2,500 bond.
