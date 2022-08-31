JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man received six years of probation in a plea bargain for a November 2021 stabbing in Brookland.
As part of the deal, prosecutors are dropping a fleeing charge against Ramon Javier Romero, 38. He pleaded guilty to second-degree battery.
According to a probable cause affidavit, “On Nov. 17, 2021, Detective Charles Garr was called out to the Whitten Creek Apartments in Brookland in reference to a stabbing. I arrived and was briefed on the scene. I was advised that a Ramon Romero had gotten into an altercation with Bryant Guerrero and stabbed him multiple times.
“Romero fled the scene in a white van but surrendered to officers at the Kum & Go at 3418 E. Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro and was taken into custody. Guerrero was transported by Emerson’s Ambulance to Regional One in Memphis.
“I interviewed Romero at the Sheriff’s Office and he admitted to stabbing Guerrero. Romero said he found out Guerrero was having an affair with his wife. Guerrero lives at 200 McNatt. Romero said he found out where Guerrero lived by tracking his wife’s phone and just planned to confront him.
“Romero said he grabbed the knife out of the drawer where he keeps it but said he didn’t know why. Romero said they got into a physical fight and that was when he pulled out the knife and stabbed Guerrero.”
Romero must pay $590 in court costs and fees. He was also ordered to pay $62,662.23 in restitution.
