JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro woman with second-degree battery/causing serious injury on Friday after police said she cut a woman with a knife on Thursday.

Gina Grice, 24, of the 2000 block of Belt Street, is charged with injuring Dashanta Stevenson, 35, when Grice swung a knife at Stevenson, cutting her on the left side of her buttocks, during an argument in the 500 block of Melrose Street.