JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro woman with second-degree battery/causing serious injury on Friday after police said she cut a woman with a knife on Thursday.
Gina Grice, 24, of the 2000 block of Belt Street, is charged with injuring Dashanta Stevenson, 35, when Grice swung a knife at Stevenson, cutting her on the left side of her buttocks, during an argument in the 500 block of Melrose Street.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called to Grice’s residence about a disturbance where multiple people were outside of her apartment threatening to fight her and harassing her because she was accused of stealing money from a friend.
Once police arrived, the crowd disbursed and walked to the 500 block of Melrose Street. Grice followed the crowd and pointed out who was instigating the threats, the affidavit states.
“While officers began talking with a male subject, they heard ‘She has a knife,’ and as officers turned around they could see Grice swinging a knife at Dashanta Stevenson as Stevenson had an umbrella and was swinging it at Grice. … Grice was ordered to drop the knife at this time and was placed into custody.”
Boling, in setting Grice’s bond at $50,000, noted that she was out on bond for an allegation of aggravated assault from an Aug. 8 incident where she allegedly cut someone with a knife. Her bond in that case was set at $30,000.
In video court on Friday, Grice said she was acting in self-defense on Thursday.
Boling issued a no-contact order. Grice’s next court date is set for Sept. 28 in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Elizabeth Alls, 26, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear (FTA); $25,000 bond.
Destiny Elion, 19, of Memphis, with filing a false report with law enforcement; $5,000 bond.
Jacqueline Pinto, 57, of Jonesboro, with theft of property of a debit card, breaking or entering of a vehicle and theft of property less than $1,000; her total bonds are $70,000.
Toasha Thomas, 33, of Jonesboro, with two counts of felony FTA; $10,000 bond.
Jerry Brown, 20, of Jonesboro, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
Josh Huckabee, 42, of Hardy, with felony FTA; $1,500 bond.
Sean MacDowell, 20, of Jonesboro, with probation violation; $7,000 bond.
Darrian Walker, 25, of Jonesboro, with second-degree domestic battery; $75,000 bond and a no-contact order issued
