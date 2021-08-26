JONESBORO — When Deena Dubar was stabbed Monday in the parking lot outside of her home on Golf Course Drive, it was a random act of violence rarely seen in Jonesboro.
Dubar was stabbed in the back and is still in NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, suffering from fluid in her lungs, according to her husband, Gene Dubar. He declined to comment further on the incident.
Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said Thursday an arrest warrant was issued for Trevontae Hassell, 29, of Jonesboro, who is currently in an undisclosed psychiatric facility.
“A formal arraignment will be at a later date,” Elliott said. “He appears to be suffering from psychiatric issues.”
He said the attack appears to be a random act by the suspect.
Gene Dubar witnessed the attack and posted about it on Facebook:
“It all happened in a matter of 4-5 seconds. Deena went out to her car to start it and turn on the air because she was getting ready to leave with the grandbaby. I was in the kitchen holding the baby. It was a complete accident that I was home. Had a few minutes before I was to meet someone at a job, so I went home to see the grandkid .I was looking out the door from the kitchen, Deena’s got her head stuck in the passenger side door, car’s running. I see this guy walking down the street, never seen him before. Big guy, about 250 lbs.
“Black, short hair, about 30 years old.
“Wearing red T-shirt, khaki shots, black Converse tennis shoes. I start walking toward the door. He had no idea I was there. He came running across the yard at her. She had no idea he was there. As I get to the door running with the baby in my arms he stabbed her as hard as he could. About a 6-inch knife. As he raised his hand to stab her again I busted thru the glass door; it hit the brick, sounded like a gunshot. It scared him so bad he jumped straight up, that kept him from stabbing her again. He’s back on his heels, I kick him in the ribs so hard he falls down, gets up, I trip him, kicking him again. He’s tring to get up and I’m still after him. Finally got to the road, him trying to run, tripped him he rolled about 4 times and then he’s gone. I go back to help Deena and get her in the house where I hope it is safe. Through all this I still had the baby in my left arm. I remember Dusty was around the corner. I called him, he got there and put his EMT skills to work.”
Elliott called this sort of attack “very far and few between.”
He said the incident has the community concerned.
“People all over town are concerned,” Elliott said. “You just don’t see this. It makes me wonder if the suspect has mental issues.”
He said this kind of thing will spark people to carry a weapon, but he stressed people need to be properly trained before doing so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.