POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College hosted a retirement reception last week for BRTC Bookstore Manager Janice Harvey to honor 23 years of service as a BRTC employee.
Harvey started her career at BRTC in 1998 as an academic secretary. She said she always tried to help where she could and also served as secretary for the technical division under Carolyn Collins and as secretary for Jack McCord.
She moved to the bookstore manager position in 1990 and also served on the ACC Conference Planning Board for 10 years.
Also honored at the 2022 End of Year luncheon was adult education instructor Tamela Thurman who retired after four years of employment with BRTC.
In addition, Beverly Edington of Pocahontas was promoted to campus store and procurement manager.
Edington earned an Associate of Applied Science from Three Rivers Community College. She has been employed at BRTC since 2007, most recently as a fiscal support analyst.
