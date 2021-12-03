JONESBORO — A 31-year-old Jonesboro man was given a $10,000 cash-only bond by District Judge Tommy Fowler on Friday after the judge found probable cause to charge him with internet stalking of a child.
When Joshua Cooper asked Fowler why his bond was so high, Fowler cited Cooper’s June 2015 conviction and prison sentence for second-degree sexual assault with a 13-year-old girl.
In Cooper’s present probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro Detective Bill Brown wrote that “Josh Cooper had a valid search waiver on file and was not allowed to have access to Social Media accounts as a condition of his release ... During the review (of forensic examination of Cooper’s phone) Detective Brown was able to see where Cooper was having a conversation with a 13-year-old female.”
Cooper then proposed the girl have sex with him and another male, the affidavit said.
In June 2015, Cooper was allowed to plead guilty to second-degree assault after originally being charged with rape.
He was given a 10-year sentence by Circuit Judge Lee Fergus.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Travon Adams, 21, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving of a firearm less than $2,500; $7,500 bond.
Eric Estes, 30, of Jonesboro, with first-degree criminal mischief, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and third-degree assault on a family or household member; total bond of $26,500.
Jernerio Crump, 38, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm; $25,000 bond.
Daniel Mangrum, 43, of Jonesboro, with breaking and entering, felony failure to appear and contempt of court; $15,000 bond.
Naje Williams, 23, of Jonesboro, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, hindering apprehension and possession of marijuana; $15,000 bond.
Tobias Williams, 25, of Jonesboro, with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine; $175,000 bond.
Billy Stevens, 60, of Bono, with breaking or entering and theft of greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $35,000 bond.
Cherish Bogard, 29, of Jonesboro, with breaking or entering; $35,000 bond.
Jessica McDuffy, 47, of Jonesboro, with felony and misdemeanor failures to appear; $25,000 circuit court bond and $5,000 cash-only district court bond.
Tjuan Ray, 21, of Blytheville, with felony and misdemeanor fleeing; $5,000 cash-only bond.
Brendon Pierce, 21, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana greater than 4 ounces but less than 10 pounds and parole violation; $15,000 bond.
Robert Randle, 38, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $25,000 bond.
Michelle Steele, 51, no town listed, with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
