JONESBORO — A Jonesboro man received a $150,000 bond Friday from District Judge Tommy Fowler after he found probable cause to charge Surking Wallace, 26, of Internet stalking of a child and fourth-degree sexual assault.
The Jonesboro Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Division, with the assistance of the Street Crimes Unit (SCU), made an arrest in an Internet stalking and sexual assault case.
On Jan. 5, Wallace was placed into custody for his alleged involvement in this case involving a juvenile girl. Detective Bill Brown conducted an interview with the victim when she disclosed that she began communicating with Wallace through social media. The assault took place in late December.
Wallace was issued a no-contact order with the victim.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Brown said the victim, 15, told him she began communicating with Wallace on Facebook after he sent her a friend request. He told her he was a 25-year-old male.
The victim told Brown that on the night of Dec. 26 and the morning of Dec. 27, Wallace “came to her house and came into her bedroom through a window in her room.”
The victim told Brown they engaged in oral sex and then had sex together.
“The victim stated that after they finished her grandfather knocked at the door because it was locked and that is when he found Wallace and chased him out of the house,” the affidavit stated.
If convicted, Wallace faces from 10-40 years in prison on the stalking charge and up to six years in prison for the fourth-degree sexual assault charge.
