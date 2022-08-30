JONESBORO — Family physician Dr. Tasha Starks of Jonesboro was elected as the president of the Arkansas Academy of Family Physicians (AR AFP) at the 75th Anniversary of the Arkansas Chapter at the Annual Assembly, which was held Aug. 3 through 6 at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock.
Starks is the first African American and the third woman to serve as president of the AR AFP.
“It is an honor to serve as the new president of the Arkansas Academy of Family Physicians,” Starks said. “Our academy has over 1,470 members, which makes us the largest medical specialty in the State of Arkansas.”
AR AFP members consist of physicians, residents and medical students.
The AR AFP, which was founded in 1947, is dedicated to supporting family medicine physicians as they work to improve the health of all, according to a press release from the Arkansas Academy of Family Physicians.
“Our mission is to support and advance the practice of family physicians in order to improve the health of all Arkansans, and I am looking forward to really advancing that cause,” Starks said.
“I am proud to be a family medical physician,” she continued. “Family medical doctors focus on treating the whole person. We focus on preventative primary care, care coordination and a variety of other services while advocating for the patient.”
One thing that Starks said she and the academy will address is the primary care physician shortage, which affects all five Arkansas regions, especially the the southeast and southwest regions, with 40 percent of Arkansas residents living in shortage areas.
She said that they align with the American Academy of Family Physicians in the “25 x 2030 Student Choice Collaborative” in an effort to increase the number of medical students who chose to practice family medicine to 25 percent by the year 2030.
According to Starks the project will need 410 physicians by 2030 just to address the shortage in the rural areas of Arkansas.
“I am excited about serving as a voice of family medicine for Arkansas family medical physicians,” she stated, noting that here are many needs to be addressed and plans to help meet those needs though different avenues such as the college campuses, which are looking to start express three year tracks on certain degrees. She also mentioned working with the National Health Service Corps Loan Repayment Program, which recruits health professionals to work in selected health professional shortage areas and helps to repay their qualifying educational loans in return.
She also said they are looking to encourage high school STEM students to focus on medical fields in order to help future generations improve access to care throughout Arkansas.
“I am very passionate about what I do,” Starks said. “If I can do it, they can too. We need more young leaders.”
She should know, as she began her career as a young leader.
She began her service on the AR AFP board as a student board member in 2010, while attending medical school, and has continued to serve in various roles throughout the years until finally being elected president by her peers earlier this month.
“Its been a long journey,” Starks said, “I have been with the association since I was in medical school, and I have gained a lot of experience which has laid the foundation for me to serve as the president of Arkansas Academy of Family Physicians.”
Starks graduated from the University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College of Medicine in 2012 and is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.
After graduating, she moved to Jonesboro and started working at St. Bernards Medical Center, where she worked for several years.
In 2017, she began working for the Arkansas Methodist Medical Center in Paragould where she started the hospital’s first Family Medical Clinic.
Starks also served as the Greene County Health Officer, where she played an instrumental in the COVID response efforts.
“I helped to coordinate the vaccine and vaccine clinics,” she said, noting that she also help to educate people on the virus as she spoke with community leaders and residents to protect the community and to help those who were exposed.
Plus, Starks has served as a preceptor for medical students and residents as an Adjunct Clinical Assistant Professor for Clinical Specialties for NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University.
However she is now officially back in Jonesboro and specializes in family medicine and internal medicine at St. Bernards Medical Center where she will begin her newest position as the medical director for the Hospitalist Program at St. Bernards Medical Center on Sept. 6.
Although she is originally from Little Rock, Starks said that she considers Jonesboro to be her home.
Starks is married to Tim Starks, who is the owner of Starks Auto Plaza in Jonesboro.
Together, she said that they have three children, a daughter Timia Starks, who is going to college for pre-med like her mother, and two school-aged sons, TJ Starks and Tre Starks.
Starks is also a proud member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority and the American Medical Association.
She is a member of Fullness of Joy Ministries in Jonesboro and said that she enjoys traveling, playing the piano, and spending time with her family.
