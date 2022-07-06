JONESBORO — After the holiday weekend, the number of new COVID-19 cases jumped by 2,395, the Arkansas Department of Health reported Wednesday. Active cases jumped by 1,222 to 12,506.
Craighead County recorded 103 new cases, the the most in several months.
Pulaski County reported 391 new cases, followed by Benton, 155; Washington, 149; Sebastian, 138; and Craighead with 103.
Wednesday’s health department report increased the statewide death toll by seven to 11,596.
COVID-related hospitalizations rose by four statewide to 277. In Northeast Arkansas, hospitalizations remained unchanged Wednesday at 38.
Wednesday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county:
Craighead – 103 new cases, 550 active cases.
Greene – 32 new cases, 172 active cases.
Lawrence – 8 new cases, 53 active cases.
Poinsett – 19 new cases, 128 active cases.
Mississippi – 25 new cases, 170 active cases.
Jackson – 10 new case, 77 active cases.
Randolph – 4 new cases, 61 active cases.
Cross – 25 new case, 82 active case.
Clay – 6 new cases, 45 active cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.