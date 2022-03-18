JONESBORO — Only two counties in Arkansas had more new coronavirus cases than Craighead in Friday’s report from the Arkansas Department of Health.
Pulaski County had 63, followed by Benton County with 50 and Craighead with 39.
Statewide, the health department had 723 new cases and 23 deaths, including two in Mississippi and one each in Lawrence and Poinsett counties.
The state reported 1,524 other active cases, which is a decline of 82.
COVID-related patient loads also continued their decline, dropping by 21 statewide to 183 statewide. Of those, 40 were on ventilators, unchanged from Thursday. Hospitals in Northeast Arkansas reported 17 COVID admissions, a reduction of three from Thursday, and three of those patients were on ventilators, a reduction of one.
Friday Northeast Arkansas COVID-19 cases by county with cumulative deaths:
Craighead – 49 new cases, 47 other active cases, 324 total virus-related deaths.
Greene – 8 new cases, 22 other active, 168 deaths.
Lawrence – 10 new cases, 2 other active cases, 75 deaths.
Poinsett – 15 new cases, 20 other active, 126 deaths.
Mississippi – 9 new cases, 13 other active cases, 206 deaths.
Jackson – 13 new cases, 8 other active cases, 59 deaths.
Randolph – 23 new cases, 8 other active cases; 82 deaths.
Cross –4 new cases, 4 other active cases, 79 deaths.
Clay – 4 new cases, 8 other active cases; 90 deaths.
