JONESBORO — As the small plane landed Friday morning at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport, George Jackson, the airport’s manager, said most states envy what Arkansas has.
What Arkansas has is the Aeronautics Division of the state Department of Commerce.
Jerry Chism, the division’s director, flew up to Jonesboro to deliver $200,000 to airport officials and take a look around.
“George is exactly right,” Chism said of Jackson’s comment. “Other state directors tell me all the time, ‘Man I wish I had a program similar to yours.”
The grant money is helping the Jonesboro airport pay for construction of new hangars. The hangars, when rented out to pilots for storage of their aircraft, will generate additional revenue for general airport operations.
Chism said projects like this help make airports self-sustainable.
“In Arkansas, airports pretty much fund themselves,” Chism said.
Bob Gibson, chairman of the Jonesboro Municipal Airport Commission, said decisions made for rebuilding the airport following the March 28, 2020, tornado were made with recouping revenue in mind.
The grants are funded through revenue from the state’s 6.5 percent sales tax on aviation fuel.
Phillip Gillespie, owner of Arkansas Air Center, the company that sells fuel to pilots at Jonesboro, said the $200,000 the airport received Friday represents about 10 months’ worth of taxes paid by local pilots.
In Arkansas, when a local airport receives a federal matching grant, the state helps the airport pay its matching requirement.
Chism said that in most states, aviation taxes go into their general funds and legislators decide how much will be returned to aviation purposes.
“In ours … the aviation sales tax goes directly into the aviation trust fund.” Chism explained. A small portion goes into the state general fund and to the Arkansas Department of Transportation to maintain roads leading to airports, such as Arkansas 351 in Jonesboro.
Arkansas has 90 publicly-owned airports, and 92 percent of the state’s population lives within a 30-minute drive from an airport.
Eight of those airports, including Jonesboro’s have commercial passenger service available.
Chism said his department is also working with local airport officials who want to keep wider runways. The Federal Aviation Agency wants uniform width of 100 feet, meaning Jonesboro’s 150-foot-wide runway would need to be modified.
Chism said Jonesboro isn’t the only airport with that issue.
At El Dorado, Murphy Oil is helping to fight the new standards. Chism said Murphy uses very large jets, and officials are concerned that cross-winds could impact pilot safety on narrower runways.
