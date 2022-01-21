JONESBORO — With larger planes flying into the Jonesboro Municipal Airport, the Arkansas Aeronautics Commission has approved $400,000 in grants to help accommodate them.
One grant approved Wednesday will provide $250,000 on an 80-20 matching basis to construct four 3,900-square-foot hangar units. A second grant provides $150,000 on a 90-10 matching basis for the same project.
George Jackson, the airport manager, said Thursday the hangars are in the design phase. The overall construction cost will likely cost more than $1 million.
“We will be taking bids soon, we hope,” Jackson said.
The hangars are expected to house corporate jets, Jackson said.
“We’re seeing a lot more jet traffic,” he said.
The grant funding comes from taxes on aviation fuel.
“The thing about these jets – they’re gas burners and they’re going to contribute a lot to the Trust Fund,” Jackson said.
